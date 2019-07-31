The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has issued a boil water advisory, effective immediately, for Jefferson County Rural Water District No. 7 in Jefferson County, Kansas. Customers are urged to observe the following precautions until further notice.
*If tap water appears dirty, flush the water lines by letting water run until it clears.
* Boil water for one minute prior to drinking or food preparation, or use bottled water.
*Dispose of ice cubes and do not use from a household automatic icemaker.
*Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersion for at least one minute in clean tap water containing one teaspoon of household bleach for each gallon of water.
* Water for bathing purposes does not to boil. However, KDHE urges all to supervise children to ensure they do not ingest any bath water. Any persons with cuts or severe rashes might consult with their physician.
KDHE officials put the advisory into effect due to a risk of bacterial contamination because of a loss of pressure within the water district’s system.
For consumer questions, contact Jefferson County Rural Water District No. 7 or KDHE at 785-296-5514, or visit KDHE’s PWS Consumer Information webpage: http://www.kdheks.gov/pws/emergencyresponse/water_disruption.htm. Restaurants and other food establishments direct questions to kda.fsl@ks.gov or call 785-564-6767.
