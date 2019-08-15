Members of the public are invited to submit their photos of water or water use in Kansas to be at feature at the upcoming 2019 Governor’s Water Conference scheduled for November.
The Kansas Water Office has launched its 2019 Kansas Water Photo Contest. The photos may depict any of the water bodies located in Kansas or use of water throughout the state like irrigations, agriculture, fun and recreation, or other water infrastructure.
Worthy entries will be selected for display at the 2019 Governor’s Water Conference, from Thursday, Nov. 7 to Saturday, Nov. 8 in Wichita. Conference attendees will have the opportunity to vote for their favorite photo. The winning photo will earn feature photo at the Conference, and will be on display during the year along with the second and third place photo entries in the Kansas State Capitol and KWO.
Submit entries to kwo-info@kwo.ks.gov with a minimum resolution of 300 dpi. The following formats are acceptable: .jpg, .png and .gif. Potential participants have until Friday, Oct. 11 to enter a maximum of five photos that follow contest guidelines.
Contest participants by submitting their photos grant KWO permission to freely use and share photos at the Governor’s Water Conference, on social media, web, publications and displays.
Updates about the contest will be available through the KWO social media pages on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. For more information about the categories, etc., visit www.kwo.ks.gov .
The Governor’s Conference on the Future of Water in Kansas is hosted by the KWO, K-State/Kansas Water Resource Institute. Black & Veatch, Burns & McDonnell and Great Lakes Dredge & Dock are major sponsors for the event.
