The Kansas Water Office will be hosting two meetings on Thursday, Feb. 13 in Atchison in the USD 409 community meeting room located a 626 Commercial Street.
A Kansas Water Plan Public Input Meeting for the Missouri Region Planning Area will commence at 5 p.m. in the community room. It is part of the Kansas Water Office stakeholder engagement process to receive feedback on water resource issues at the regional and statewide level to be considered and addressed within The Kansas Water Plan. This event is the first in a series of public meetings that will take place across Kansas over the next several months to give stakeholders the opportunity to provide valuable input for the water planning process in the state.
In January 2015, The Long-Term Vision for the Future of Water Supply in Kansas was completed to provide a long-term planning framework to identify and address water resource issues impacting Kansas. With the five-year anniversary of Vision completion approaching, water planning efforts in Kansas have now shifted focus to evaluation of progress made on implementation, identification of new water resource issues impacting Kansas at the regional and statewide level, development of new regional water resource-related goals and implementation actions plans, and incorporation of these items into an updated Kansas Water Plan.
During this meeting in Atchison, participants will have the chance to review water resource-related data and information firsthand as well as provide input on current and future water resource priorities and funding mechanisms to address identified priorities in an open house format, allowing attendees to come and go at their own leisure throughout the event.
In addition to the upcoming public meeting in Atchison, another public input meeting is currently scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 19 in Scott City.
Additional meetings across the state will be announced by the Kansas Water Office as details are finalized. Please visit www.kwo.ks.gov for future scheduling information.
*The KWO will also host the Missouri Regional Advisory Committee at 2 p.m. Thursday that will also take place in the 409 Community Room at the school board office. This meeting will be before the Kanas Water Plan Public Input Meeting.
The RAC expects to offer presentations concerning the State Water Plan Budget. Scheduled presentations are scheduled about the Highland Community College Environmental Education and its Precision Agriculture Program and how it might be incorporated into the Loess Hill Water Quality Tech Farm. The meeting agenda and materials will be available to view at http://spamaway.npgco.com/canit/urlproxy.php?_q=aHR0cDovL3d3dy5rd28ua3MuZ292&_s=Z2xvYmVAbnBnY28uY29t&_c=683c0b2d&_r=YmFzZQ%3D%3D or you may request copies by calling (785) 296-3185 or toll-free at (888) KAN-WATER (526-9283).
If accommodations are needed for a person with disabilities, please notify the Kansas Water Office at 900 SW Jackson Street, Suite 404, Topeka, KS 66611-1249 or call 785-296-3185 at least five working days prior to the meeting.
