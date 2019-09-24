Water Technology Farms are an action item forth long-term vision for the future of water supply in Kansas to help address water issues throughout the state.
The Kansas Water Office is currently planning to add a limited number of new technology farms and is accepting initial notice of interest for the 2020 growing season. The deadline to submit interest is Friday, Nov. 15.
The KWO program was inaugurated within the past four year. Three initial farms comprised the partnerships. Currently there are 15 farms on more than 40 fields throughout the state concentrated overlying the High Plains Aquifer. These three-year pilot public partnerships demonstrate irrigation technology, research and management techniques. The farms have been valuable in expanding the conversation and education of producers and decision makers on water conversation in areas overlying the depleting Ogallala Aquifer and water quality protection in the Equus Beds Aquifer region.
Water Technology Farms are eligible statewide. Farms in water conservation areas or locally enhanced management areas as well as other documented conservation programs will be prioritized for consideration. Access to land as well as data records are required as part of this effort.
These water technology farms are made possible through key public and/or private partnerships with more than 100 sponsors. Visit www.kwo.ks.gov to learn more about the existing farms and past results.
Interested parties wanting more information may contact KWO Water Resource Planner Armando Zarco at 620-765-7485.
The KWO is currently accepting nominations for the Water Legacy Award as well as the “Be the Vision” recognition. Presentations of the formal recognitions will be during the Governor’s Water Conference on the Future of Water in Kansas on Thursday, Nov. 7 and Friday, Nov. 8 at the Hyatt Regency in Wichita.
Water Legacy Award recipients can be individuals, municipalities, companies or organizations nominations are selected for significant contributions and lasting impacts on the future of water in Kansas.
The “Be the Vision” recipients can be entities or individuals receive recognition are for taking extraordinary measures to conserve, reuse or adopt better practices to help ensure the future of Kansas Water Resources.
Deadline for both of the nominations are Friday, Oct. 11. In addition the awards’ deadlines, the student poster research and photo contest entries are also being accepted and will also be a part of the upcoming conference.
The conference registration is available online at www.kwo.ks.gov. Conference details, tentative agenda, brochure, speakers, sponsors and hotel information can be found online as well. The deadline for conference registration is Thursday, Oct. 24.
KWO and K-State/Kansas Water Resource Institute are hosting the Governor’s Conference and Future of Water in Kansas event. Major sponsors for the event include 96 Agri Sales, Inc., Black & Veatch, Burns & McDonnell and Great Lakes Dredge & Dock.
