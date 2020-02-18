The Atchison Driver's License office has recently relocated to the Atchison Event Center in the lower level, 710 South Ninth Street in Atchison.
Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.
Questions call 913-367-3936.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.