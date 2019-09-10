Atchison County FCE Council held its meeting on Monday, Sept. 9, at Paolucci’s Restaurant, with 8 members present answering Roll Call by sharing their “Favorite Apple.”
Vice President Mary Lou Bowen presided over the meeting in the absence of Carol Litner. Members were encouraged to attend the 2019 KAFCE State Conference from Oct. 7 through Oct. 9 in Fort Scott.
Plans were made to attend the Atchison County Commission meeting on Oct. 15 to witness the signing of a Proclamation designating the week of Oct. 13 through Oct. 19 as Kansas Family and Community Education Week. All Council members plan to attend.
Carol Pennington was nominated as Atchison County’s Heart of FCE candidate. Congratulations to Carol for this well deserved nomination!!
Representatives of the Council will participate in the upcoming Atchison Hospital Health Fair to be held on Oct. 12 at the Atchison Elementary School. Among interesting information being shared with attendees at the Health fair will be handouts and video regarding the Big “O” (Osteoporosis) and Healthy Eating Choices. Plans are to have a fun activity for the kids.
Unit Presidents were reminded that 2020 Membership Forms and dues are to be collected and forwarded to the County Treasurer by Oct. 1.
Those FCE members participating in the demonstrations and informational displays at the Atchison County Fair were given a round of applause for their help with these projects. Thank you notes from the Atchison Child Care Children were passed out to representatives from the two units.
We were encouraged to stop by the Santa Fe Museum to view the 4-H display that Chris Taylor prepared before his untimely death commemorating the 100th birthday of 4-H in Atchison County. This display will be available until Oct. 6. Also, any former or present member is invited to write a short story on their 4-H experiences. It is hoped that 100 stories can be written.
The next Council meeting will be1 10 a.m. Oct. 15, at Paolucci’s banquet room.
