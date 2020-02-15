One doesn’t need to be a learned scholar of all things agriculture to know that corn farmers — or rather, their crops — practically eat nitrogen for breakfast, lunch and dinner.
But any venue where such an expert is present to define what the latest research on the crucial issue of nutrient balance is guaranteed to fill a room full of people who have dedicated their lives to feeding the world. And so to that end, Dr. Dorivar Ruiz-Diaz addressed such a crowd on Tuesday at the Nortonville Knights of Columbus chapter house.
Speaking and answering questions for about two hours, Ruiz-Diaz, who is a Kansas State University professor of soil fertility and nutrient management, presented information on nitrogen and its properties on the farm. Joined
by Ray Ladd, K-State Atchison County Extension agent, and David Hallauer, K-State Meadowlark Extension agent based in Oskaloosa, Ruiz-Diaz sought to educate farmers on how nitrogen
efficiency is key to producing bigger yields and cutting costs.
“We’re here to promote public
education on utilizing it best, while not over-using it, with the idea being that if it is over-used, nitrogen fertilizer may get into the environment more than we expected it to,” Ladd said. “We don’t want this stuff washing, leeching into our ponds and rivers; we want it to be feeding cash crops for our farmers.”
Ruiz-Diaz explained that in an environment such as was experienced throughout the region in 2019, nitrogen supply to corn plants is difficult to monitor and, especially, difficult to maintain at appropriate levels throughout the peak growing periods of corn crops.
To ensure crops have enough nitrogen, farmers may be tempted to simply apply excessive amounts. Yet when soils are saturated from heavy rain or inundation from flooded bodies of water, this does little to ensure proper crop nutrition, wastes money and harms the environment. Large quantities of applied fertilizer can easily be carried off a field without much impact by agricultural runoff.
The element of water on a field is an important factor, but so is the soil
temperature, which is directly related. Farmer David Abramovitz relies on cereal rye and annual rye cover crop to keep his soils from becoming too hot in the summer months. The deep roots of the plants keep nutrients held in place over the year as well.
“If you look at a natural field, you’re not going to find an uncovered area of soil,” he said. “It wants to be covered, and Mother Nature will cover it will something. That’s really important.”
Two developments in recent years have made life easier for farmers who don’t have enough natural nitrogren in their soil and need to supplement it with artificial fertilizer.
Ruiz-Diaz pointed to research which shows that genetic developments and new types of corn species hybrids have produced bigger yields even if nitrogen is not applied in significant amounts, over the course of the last 10 years. Yields are being realized in the form of deeper corn kernels, rather than bigger ears of corn or more kernels per ear.
Even so, nitrogen remains a difficult problem for each farmer, and careful monitoring is required to be sure corn plants don’t become “N deficient.”
“Nitrogen is not easy to use,” he said. “We all know that. It is expensive and tricky to apply in the right amounts. It is a nutrient that must be monitored very closely.”
In educating farmers and members of the public about fertilizer application, Ruiz-Diaz sees the goals of boosting agricultural yields, reducing farm expenses and protecting the environment as
fundamentally intersectional.
“I honestly don’t see why there is a debate,” he said. “Everyone wins if we find a way to use less nitrogen fertilizer more efficiently.”
Chris Bodenhausen, who farms in rural Muscotah, said the research presented by Ruiz-Diaz is already being implemented by agriculture industry constituents throughout the region.
“I did learn today that lost nitrogen is directly associated with soil temperature,” he said. “I was glad to learn that we have been OK putting on our fertilizer in the fall, as long as we watch our soil temperature. So that maybe reassured me, because there’s always a bit of guessing involved, always a little bit of doubt, that maybe you’re putting on too much, too early.”
Bodenhausen said he’s optimistic that the future holds chances to profit from the use of technology in keeping the correct amount of nitrogen applied to a farm during peak growth stages.
“Right now, we have soil tests, and that can be done, but I think in the future, we’re probably looking at more in-season censors that we can place into the soil and will be giving us real-time data about what we need to be applying, and when, for the best yield.”
