The September meeting of the Junior Guild took place on Patriot Day at Paolucci's, with Janice Pellersels serving as host for 8 members present.
The members enjoyed a dinner of fried chicken and proceeded to conduct a short business meeting. The subject of the meeting, the 38th Annual Atchison Oktoberfest celebration, is set for 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, throughout the Commercial Street Mall. More than 80 vendors are already registered to attend.
The door prize for this month's Junior Guild meeting went to Chrissy Dunn. The next Junior Guild meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, and is to be hosted by Kim Bartlett and Karen MacPherson at Paolucci's.
Look to future editions of the On Tap calendar on Page A3 of Atchison Globe for the latest information about Oktoberfest 2019. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/886419921715637/
