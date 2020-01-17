A federal bankruptcy court says Atchison Hospital’s purchase of the health care facilities and assets in Horton that supported the defunct Horton Community Hospital can go forward, paving a path to the restoration of local medical services.
Judge Joseph Callaway of the U.S. Eastern North Carolina Bankruptcy Court filed a notice on Thursday that approved the asset purchase, according to a news release Friday by Atchison Hospital spokeswoman Elizabeth Collins. Horton Community Hospital closed in March 2019.
“Our employees made it very clear that we need to support Horton and the surrounding communities,” said CEO Jeff Perry of Atchison Hospital, who took office in the summer after Horton Community Hospital closed, succeeding John Jacobson.
“We’re honored to be able to serve the Horton community with local health care, as well as bring back local jobs to the area.”
A re-opening event for the restoration of primary health services in Horton, to be organized under the umbrella of the Atchison Hospital Association, will be announced at an as-yet not specified date. The future of health services in Horton will be featured in depth in the coming 2020 Atchison Globe Health & Wellness special edition, to be published on Saturday, Jan. 25.
Gun cleaning task triggers injury
Authorities from Atchison County Sheriff’s Office have determined the gunshot wound a 16-year-old female suffered to her hand earlier this week was accidental in nature.
Sheriff Jack Laurie said it was about 5 p.m. when deputies were dispatched to Atchison Hospital to take a report concerning the girl’s accident. Deputies determined that while the girl was in the process of dissembling a 9mm handgun in effort to clean it at a location in the Potter area when the weapon discharged and caused injury to the girl.
The girl was taken to the hospital by private vehicle where she treated for minor injury and was subsequently released from the hospital, Laurie said.
Injury crash under sheriff’s scope
Alcohol is a suspected factor that the Sheriff’s Office believes is the cause of one vehicle crash that sent thee people to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries Tuesday near Sumner.
Sheriff Jack Laurie reports the results of an investigation are pending as to why a car crashed about 11 p.m. Jan. 14 in the 5600 block of Sherman Road about three miles south of Atchison.
Deputies responded to a call concerning an injury accident. After their arrival, deputies found a 2014 Honda Accord after someone had failed to negotiate a curve north of 258th Road.
The southbound car ran off the road and struck several trees. All four occupants in the car were present and conscious when deputies arrived, Laurie said.
Bill E. Manley, 27, of Atchison, was identified as the driver, and a passenger, Kayleigh D. Fuhrman, 23, is the owner of the vehicle. Manley, Fuhrman and a third passenger, 21-year-old Katelynn R. Jury, of Leavenworth, were all transported to Atchison Hospital for what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries, Laurie said.
The fourth occupant in the car, 22-year-old Luke Gerardy, Atchison, refused medical treatment and was released at the accident scene.
“Alcohol is believed to have been a factor in the crash and a DUI investigation was completed,” Laurie said.
The results of the investigation are currently pending.
Holiday closures on schedule
The Atchison County Courthouse and all non-essential offices will not be open Monday, Jan. 20, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. The offices will resume regular business hours on Tuesday, Jan. 21.
The City of Atchison City Hall and all non-essential offices will also be closed Monday in observance of the holiday. The offices will resume regular business hours on Tuesday, and the regular City Commission meeting has been scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
— Atchison Globe
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.