What follows is a list of persons detained at the Atchison County Jail in connection with one or more alleged felony offenses. Each felony defendant or convict entry includes misdemeanor or other counts affecting the detained person, where applicable. All persons who haven’t been convicted of a crime enjoy presumption of innocence until proof of guilt is established in a court of law.
Ray C. Atlakson, 32, Hiawatha
Possession of controlled substance with intent to distribute (convicted)
Possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to distribute (convicted)
Booked on May 10, 2019
Marcell M. Bailey, 20, Leavenworth
Attempted murder in the second degree
Aggravated battery
Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (x2)
Criminal discharge of a firearm into an occupied vehicle
Criminal possession of a weapon, past felony conviction (x3)
Interference with law enforcement, obstruction
Aggravated robbery
Theft of property valued at between $1,000 and $25,000
Aggravated burglary of an occupied dwelling
Aggravated kidnapping, inflicting bodily harm on victim
Booked on Sept. 25, 2018
Dale W. Birch, 51, Atchison
Possession of controlled substance(s) (convicted)
Criminal damage to property valued at less than $1,000 (convicted)
Interference with law enforcement (convicted)
Battery against a law enforcement officer (convicted)
Possession of marijuana (convicted)
Possession of drug paraphernalia (convicted)
Failure to appear in court
Municipal warrant
Booked on Jan. 8, 2019
Ross D. Blanc, 49, Atchison
Distribution of controlled substance(s)
Failure to obtain a drug tax stamp
Booked on Jan. 12, 2019
Bryan C. Boldridge, 45, Atchison
Attempted voluntary manslaughter (convicted)
Booked on Nov. 6, 2018
Chad E. Bond, 36, Atchison
Outside agency arrest warrant in connection with a felony offense
Possession of controlled substance(s)
Trafficking contraband into a correctional institution
Booked on Sept. 2, 2019
Richard C. Butler, 43, Atchison
Harassment by telephone
Aggravated kidnapping
Aggravated criminal sodomy
Rape
Aggravated assault
Aggravated domestic battery, restriction of nose or mouth
Criminal threat
Criminal damage to property valued at between $1,000 and $25,000
Criminal restraint
Booked on May 11, 2019
Crystal L. Clark, 34, Wathena
Possession of controlled substance(s)
Theft of property valued less than $1,500
Possession of drug paraphernalia
Booked on Aug. 9, 2019
Jace Crail, 18, Atchison
Criminal threat
Interference with law enforcement, obstruction
Computer crime
Criminal use of a financial card, less than $25,000, within 7 days
Theft of property value less than $1,500
Booked on May 31, 2019
Scott W. Fowler, 33, Atchison
Possession of controlled substance(s)
Possession of marijuana
Possession of drug paraphernalia
Driving with a suspended license
Booked on Sept. 3, 2019
Shane M. Gage, 35, Atchison
Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
Aggravated battery, great bodily harm or disfigurement
Aggravated failure to appear
Serving misdemeanor sentences
Booked on July 8, 2018
Michael B. Goner, 40, Atchison
Aggravated domestic battery, restriction of breathing, nose or mouth
Criminal damage to property valued at between $1,000 and $25,000
Booked on July 14, 2019
Catherine J. Gonzalez, 49, Atchison
Theft of property valued at between $1,000 and $25,000
Booked on Sept. 5, 2019
Matthew Hermreck, 32, Atchison
Parole violation
Aggravated domestic battery, restriction of breathing, throat, neck or chest
Domestic battery, causing bodily harm
Aggravated domestic battery, restriction of breathing, throat, neck or chest
Domestic battery, causing bodily harm
Criminal damage to property, valued at between $1,000 and $25,000
Booked on June 20, 2019
Raechelle N. Jones, 34, Atchison
Aggravated endangering of a child
Booked on June 24, 2019
Jason E. Markley, 43, Atchison
Failure to appear in court
Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
Criminal threat
Domestic battery, causing bodily harm
Criminal threat
Aggravated intimidation of a witness or victim
Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
Criminal threat
Booked on July 11, 2019
Dewayne E. Martin, 35, Atchison
Bond violation
Fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement (x2)
Theft of property valued at between $1,000 and $25,000
Booked on May 22, 2019
Kevin V. Maxey Jr., 31, Atchison
Attempted second degree murder
Booked on July 10, 2019
George E. Milson, 45, Atchison
Distribution of controlled substances (convicted)
Booked on April 16, 2019
Christopher P. Lee, 41, Atchison
Sexual exploitation of a child
Booked on April 29, 2019
David K. Pickens, 26, Atchison
Failure to appear
Municipal hold
Possession of controlled substance(s) with intent to distribute
Possession of controlled substance(s)
Possession of drug paraphernalia (x2)
Failure to obtain drug tax stamp
Booked on Aug. 29, 2019
Joshua H.D. Poppe, 28, Lincoln, Nebraska
Fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement
Aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer
Possession of marijuana
Possession of drug paraphernalia
Booked on April 2, 2019
Deandre J. Turner-Fults, 25, Atchison
Criminal possession of a weapon, prior firearm felony
Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (x2)
Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school
Possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to distribute
Criminal use of a weapon
Criminal threat
Booked on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019
Darren L. Powell, 40, Atchison
Distribution of controlled substance(s), between 3.5 and 100 grams, within 1,000 feet of a school
Distribution of drug paraphernalia
Use of a communication facility to commit a felony
Failure to obtain a drug tax stamp
Parole violation
Booked on June 5, 2019
Jaylon L. Ray, 19, Florissant, Missouri
Distribution of marijuana (convicted)
Fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement (convicted)
Booked on March 31, 2019
Phillip M. Roles, 32, Atchison
Distribution of controlled substance(s)
Distribution of drug paraphernalia
Failure to obtain a drug tax stamp
Fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement
Driving while suspended
Booked on Aug. 31, 2019
Andrew J. Tipton, 30, Atchison
Possession of controlled substance(s)
Burglary of a vehicle
Theft of a firearm worth less than $25,000
Booked on March 10, 2019
Austin J.M. Welborn, 23, Auburn
Possession of controlled substance(s)
Possession of marijuana
Possession of drug paraphernalia
Booked on July 21, 2019
Derek R.F. Wohletz, 35, Atchison
Possession of controlled substance(s) (convicted)
Booked on June 12, 2019
