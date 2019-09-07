What follows is a list of persons detained at the Atchison County Jail in connection with one or more alleged felony offenses. Each felony defendant or convict entry includes misdemeanor or other counts affecting the detained person, where applicable. All persons who haven’t been convicted of a crime enjoy presumption of innocence until proof of guilt is established in a court of law.

Ray C. Atlakson, 32, Hiawatha

Possession of controlled substance with intent to distribute (convicted)

Possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to distribute (convicted)

Booked on May 10, 2019

Marcell M. Bailey, 20, Leavenworth

Attempted murder in the second degree

Aggravated battery

Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (x2)

Criminal discharge of a firearm into an occupied vehicle

Criminal possession of a weapon, past felony conviction (x3)

Interference with law enforcement, obstruction

Aggravated robbery

Theft of property valued at between $1,000 and $25,000

Aggravated burglary of an occupied dwelling

Aggravated kidnapping, inflicting bodily harm on victim

Booked on Sept. 25, 2018

Dale W. Birch, 51, Atchison

Possession of controlled substance(s) (convicted)

Criminal damage to property valued at less than $1,000 (convicted)

Interference with law enforcement (convicted)

Battery against a law enforcement officer (convicted)

Possession of marijuana (convicted)

Possession of drug paraphernalia (convicted)

Failure to appear in court

Municipal warrant

Booked on Jan. 8, 2019

Ross D. Blanc, 49, Atchison

Distribution of controlled substance(s)

Failure to obtain a drug tax stamp

Booked on Jan. 12, 2019

Bryan C. Boldridge, 45, Atchison

Attempted voluntary manslaughter (convicted)

Booked on Nov. 6, 2018

Chad E. Bond, 36, Atchison

Outside agency arrest warrant in connection with a felony offense

Possession of controlled substance(s)

Trafficking contraband into a correctional institution

Booked on Sept. 2, 2019

Richard C. Butler, 43, Atchison

Harassment by telephone

Aggravated kidnapping

Aggravated criminal sodomy

Rape

Aggravated assault

Aggravated domestic battery, restriction of nose or mouth

Criminal threat

Criminal damage to property valued at between $1,000 and $25,000

Criminal restraint

Booked on May 11, 2019

Crystal L. Clark, 34, Wathena

Possession of controlled substance(s)

Theft of property valued less than $1,500

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Booked on Aug. 9, 2019

Jace Crail, 18, Atchison

Criminal threat

Interference with law enforcement, obstruction

Computer crime

Criminal use of a financial card, less than $25,000, within 7 days

Theft of property value less than $1,500

Booked on May 31, 2019

Scott W. Fowler, 33, Atchison

Possession of controlled substance(s)

Possession of marijuana

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Driving with a suspended license

Booked on Sept. 3, 2019

Shane M. Gage, 35, Atchison

Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

Aggravated battery, great bodily harm or disfigurement

Aggravated failure to appear

Serving misdemeanor sentences

Booked on July 8, 2018

Michael B. Goner, 40, Atchison

Aggravated domestic battery, restriction of breathing, nose or mouth

Criminal damage to property valued at between $1,000 and $25,000

Booked on July 14, 2019

Catherine J. Gonzalez, 49, Atchison

Theft of property valued at between $1,000 and $25,000

Booked on Sept. 5, 2019

Matthew Hermreck, 32, Atchison

Parole violation

Aggravated domestic battery, restriction of breathing, throat, neck or chest

Domestic battery, causing bodily harm

Aggravated domestic battery, restriction of breathing, throat, neck or chest

Domestic battery, causing bodily harm

Criminal damage to property, valued at between $1,000 and $25,000

Booked on June 20, 2019

Raechelle N. Jones, 34, Atchison

Aggravated endangering of a child

Booked on June 24, 2019

Jason E. Markley, 43, Atchison

Failure to appear in court

Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

Criminal threat

Domestic battery, causing bodily harm

Criminal threat

Aggravated intimidation of a witness or victim

Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

Criminal threat

Booked on July 11, 2019

Dewayne E. Martin, 35, Atchison

Bond violation

Fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement (x2)

Theft of property valued at between $1,000 and $25,000

Booked on May 22, 2019

Kevin V. Maxey Jr., 31, Atchison

Attempted second degree murder

Booked on July 10, 2019

George E. Milson, 45, Atchison

Distribution of controlled substances (convicted)

Booked on April 16, 2019

Christopher P. Lee, 41, Atchison

Sexual exploitation of a child

Booked on April 29, 2019

David K. Pickens, 26, Atchison

Failure to appear

Municipal hold

Possession of controlled substance(s) with intent to distribute

Possession of controlled substance(s)

Possession of drug paraphernalia (x2)

Failure to obtain drug tax stamp

Booked on Aug. 29, 2019

Joshua H.D. Poppe, 28, Lincoln, Nebraska

Fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement

Aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer

Possession of marijuana

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Booked on April 2, 2019

Deandre J. Turner-Fults, 25, Atchison

Criminal possession of a weapon, prior firearm felony

Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (x2)

Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school

Possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to distribute

Criminal use of a weapon

Criminal threat

Booked on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019

Darren L. Powell, 40, Atchison

Distribution of controlled substance(s), between 3.5 and 100 grams, within 1,000 feet of a school

Distribution of drug paraphernalia

Use of a communication facility to commit a felony

Failure to obtain a drug tax stamp

Parole violation

Booked on June 5, 2019

Jaylon L. Ray, 19, Florissant, Missouri

Distribution of marijuana (convicted)

Fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement (convicted)

Booked on March 31, 2019

Phillip M. Roles, 32, Atchison

Distribution of controlled substance(s)

Distribution of drug paraphernalia

Failure to obtain a drug tax stamp

Fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement

Driving while suspended

Booked on Aug. 31, 2019

Andrew J. Tipton, 30, Atchison

Possession of controlled substance(s)

Burglary of a vehicle

Theft of a firearm worth less than $25,000

Booked on March 10, 2019

Austin J.M. Welborn, 23, Auburn

Possession of controlled substance(s)

Possession of marijuana

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Booked on July 21, 2019

Derek R.F. Wohletz, 35, Atchison

Possession of controlled substance(s) (convicted)

Booked on June 12, 2019

