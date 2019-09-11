What follows is a list of persons detained at the Atchison County Jail in connection with one or more alleged felony offenses. Each felony defendant or convict entry includes misdemeanor or other counts affecting the detained person, where applicable. All persons who haven’t been convicted of a crime enjoy presumption of innocence until proof of guilt is established in a court of law.
Marcell M. Bailey, 20, Leavenworth,
- Attempted murder in the second degree
- Aggravated battery
- Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (x2)
- Criminal discharge of a firearm into an occupied vehicle
- Criminal possession of a weapon, past felony conviction (x3)
- Interference with law enforcement, obstruction
- Aggravated robbery
- Theft of property valued at between $1,000 and $25,000
- Aggravated burglary of an occupied dwelling
- Aggravated kidnapping, inflicting bodily harm on victim
- Booked on Sept. 25, 2018.
Ross D. Blanc, 49, Atchison
- Distribution of controlled substance(s)
- Failure to obtain a drug tax stamp.
- Booked on Jan. 12, 2019
Bryan C. Boldridge, 45, Atchison
- Attempted voluntary manslaughter (convicted)
- Booked on Nov. 6, 2018
Chad E. Bond, 36, Atchison
- Outside agency arrest warrant in connection with a felony offense
- Possession of controlled substance(s)
- Trafficking contraband into a correctional institution
- Booked on Sept. 2, 2019
Richard C. Butler, 43, Atchison
- Harassment by telephone
- Aggravated kidnapping
- Aggravated criminal sodomy
- Rape
- Aggravated assault
- Aggravated domestic battery, restriction of nose or mouth.
- Criminal threat.
- Criminal damage to property valued at between $1,000 and $25,000.
- Criminal restraint.
- Booked on May 11, 2019.
Jace M. Crail, 18, Atchison
- Criminal threat
- Interference with law enforcement, obstruction
- Computer crime
- Criminal use of a financial card, less than $25,000, within 7 days
- Theft of property value less than $1,500
- Booked on May 31, 2019
Scott W. Fowler, 33, Atchison
- Possession of controlled substance(s)
- Possession of marijuana
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Driving with a suspended license
- Booked on Sept. 3, 2019
Shane M. Gage, 35, Atchison
- Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
- Aggravated battery, great bodily harm or disfigurement
- Aggravated failure to appear
- Serving misdemeanor sentences
- Booked on July 8, 2018
Michael B. Goner, 40, Atchison
- Aggravated domestic battery, restriction of breathing, nose or mouth
- Criminal damage to property valued at between $1,000 and $25,000
- Booked on July 14, 2019
Matthew D. Hermreck, 32, Atchison
- Parole violation
- Aggravated domestic battery, restriction of breathing, throat, neck or chest (x2)
- Domestic battery, causing bodily harm (x2)
- Criminal damage to property, valued at between $1,000 and $25,000
- Booked on June 20, 2019
Raechelle N. Jones, 34, Atchison
- Aggravated endangering of a child
- Booked on June 24, 2019
Jason E. Markley, 43, Atchison
- Failure to appear in court
- Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
- Criminal threat x(3)
- Domestic battery, causing bodily harm
- Aggravated intimidation of a witness or victim
- Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
- Booked on July 11, 2019
Dewayne A. Martin, 35, Atchison
- Bond violation
- Fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement (x2)
- Theft of property valued at between $1,000 and $25,000
- Booked on May 22, 2019.
Kevin V. Maxey Jr., 31, Atchison
- Attempted second degree murder
- Criminal possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, prior firearm felony
- Criminal discharge of a firearm, upon any public road
- Booked on July 10, 2019
Christopher L. Patrick, 41, Atchison
- Sexual exploitation of a child
- Booked on April 29, 2019
David K. Pickens, 26, Atchison
- Failure to appear
- Municipal hold
- Possession of controlled substance(s) with intent to distribute
- Possession of controlled substance(s)
- Possession of drug paraphernalia (x2)
- Failure to obtain drug tax stamp
- Booked on Aug. 29, 2019
Joshua H.D. Poppe, 28, Lincoln, Nebraska
- Fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement
- Aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer
- Possession of marijuana
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Booked on April 2, 2019
Darren L. Powell, 40, Atchison
- Distribution of controlled substance(s), between 3.5 and 100 grams, within 1,000 feet of a school
- Distribution of drug paraphernalia
- Use of a communication facility to commit a felony
- Failure to obtain a drug tax stamp
- Parole violation
- Booked on June 5, 2019
Phillip M. Roles, 32, Atchison
- Distribution of controlled substance(s)
- Distribution of drug paraphernalia
- Failure to obtain a drug tax stamp
- Fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement
- Driving while suspended
- Booked on Aug. 31, 2019
Austin J.M. Welborn, 23, Auburn
- Possession of controlled substance(s)
- Possession of marijuana
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Booked on July 21, 2019
Derek R.F. Wohletz, 35, Atchison
- Possession of controlled substance(s) (convicted)
- Booked on June 12, 2019
