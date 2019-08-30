Area residents who are interested in learning about invasive plants and insects and how to control them may attend an Invasive Species Workshop being held at the Troy, Kansas Community Park on Tuesday, Sept. 17 from 10 a.m. to Noon. Admission is free.
Please RSVP by Sept. 11 by contacting Chris Griffin, Doniphan County Conservation District, at 785-985-2221, ext. 3.
Tyler Warner, District Wildlife Biologist with Kansas Dept. of Wildlife, Parks, and Tourism, is organizing the event. In addition to Warner, there will be several other presenters at the workshop.
“Invasive species are detrimental to native ecosystems,” Warner said. “The purpose of this workshop is to educate participants about several invasive species and ways to manage them for the benefit of native ecosystems.”
Those attending the workshop will learn basic information about various invasive plants and insects in our area including sericea lespedeza, johnson grass, bush honeysuckle, garlic mustard, thistles, tree of heaven, and emerald ash borer.
Other topics covered during the workshop are: management practices to control these invasive species such as herbicides, burning, mowing, and grazing, as well as the timing for these practices, sprayer calibration, demonstrations on proper use of equipment, safety and personal protective equipment, and cost share programs available.
According to Warner, this workshop will be of interest to a wide variety of people including farmers and ranchers, those involved with CRP land, gardeners, native plants enthusiasts, people who own recreational land, students, and others.
Organizations and the business involved in the workshop include: Custom Forestry Applications, Kansas Dept. of Wildlife, Parks, and Tourism, Quail Forever, Kansas State Research and Extension, Kansas Forest Service, Doniphan County Noxious Weed Dept., Natural Resources Conservation Service, and Doniphan County Conservation District.
A free lunch will be provided by the Wolf River Quail and Pheasants Forever Chapter.
The Troy Community Park is located on W. Myrtle St. near its intersection with N. Park St. in Troy.
