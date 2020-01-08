A diverse assembly of faith groups has come together in the common creed that no matter how one worships God, a new year is a new opportunity for all to build a better future.
“Well, of course, everyone would likely be aware that this is a particularly divisive time,” said Diane Waddell, president of the Center for Justice, Outreach and Yoga, based in Downtown St. Joseph, Missouri. “Inclusivity has always been very important to me. Diversity, seeking a global perspective, and appreciating people from a global perspective has been particularly important.”
Aside from bringing people of different religious traditions closer together, the Center for JOY works to correct common misconceptions about the various religious faiths that had representatives at a New Year’s Day gathering at the Center.
For example, said representatives from the Islamic Center of St. Joseph, Imam Amro Nabil and Ramadhan Washington, not many in the U.S. understand that Muslims believe in the validity of the entire Old Testament of the Holy Bible, as well as much of the narrative presented by the New Testament; Noah, Moses, Abraham and Jesus are considered prophets of God, with Muhammad being the final and most important prophet.
Matt Todd is a yoga teacher at the Center for JOY and a follower of the Kashmir Shaivism, a denomination of the eastern Hindu faith community. He said that most people associate yoga with recreation, a healthy lifestyle and gymnasiums, and that there is no problem with this, but that he chooses to live an actively spiritual life in the practice of yoga.
“Some forms of yoga come from a longer tradition and have more of a spiritual side to them, so I’ve kind of studied that lately and wanted to bring that study to this event,” Todd said.
The Center for JOY also heard from Christian, Jewish, Buddhist and Baha’i followers. Waddell said the center itself, located at 1202 Felix St., will remain dedicated to community ecumenism. Aside from the religious ceremonies and presentations performed at events like the New Year’s Day interfaith event, the center isn’t a house of worship. Yet it will listen to prayers from anyone for the good of all.
“In 2020, we are seeking prayers for each other and prayers for the whole Earth,” she said. “This type of service is very, very heartening and just carries you through a lot. That’s the message we’re hoping for.”
