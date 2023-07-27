The Amelia Earhart symposium had a trio of accomplished women in aviation discuss their careers and what has contributed to all their individual successes in three different aspects of aviation.
The three panelists were the 2023 Amelia Earhart Pioneering Achievement Award recipient Dr. Kathy Sullivan, Wingwalker Carol Pilon, and Neah Servaes who is a local high school student and pilot in training.
Both of the more experienced women discussed what piqued their interest in flight at a young age.
Sullivan said watching Jacques Cousteau’s work left a significant impact on her to chase adventure.
“What they left in me was that some people led lives that were centered around being inquisitive and adventurous,” Sullivan said. “That’s what I want my life centered around.”
Sullivan would go on to be the first American woman to walk in space for NASA and made an historic dive to the deepest point in the ocean which is the Challenger Deep in the Mariana Trench.
Sullivan said the contribution she’s most proud of is inspiring others to find their dreams and adventures.
“That contribution to someone else that really matters and shapes their life; I think is the most valuable accomplishment that anyone can have,” Sullivan said.
Pilon talked about the pretty much instant pushback she received from her parents when she proposed a career as a wing walker.
"It's pretty hard to tell you parents, 'hey I'm not going to college because I'm going to be a wingwalker," Pilon said. “There was a lot of resistance both inside my family and in the aviation community mostly because I was too skinny, too tall, too pale, and too Canadian. Here I’m 25 years later still trying to excel at being a wing walker, and it’s a never-ending journey.”
Pilon is still the only woman to walk on a jet-propelled aircraft and the only Canadian wing walker.
“I get to do what I love every day, and that’s really the biggest accomplishment for me,” Pilon said. “I wake up and get to do what I love and inspire people.”
Servaes just recently took her biggest step in her aviation career when she completed her first solo.
“I was really scared, but I had to draw inside myself and remember that passion and how bad I really wanted to fly to find that courage,” Servaes said.
Pilon discussed how much fear was always there when she first started as well and has helped her actually gain more strength through it.
“Fear is a very big part of my life, but it is something I control because if I didn’t I wouldn’t be able to get out of bed in the morning,” Pilon said. “At some point, you just have to use fear as energy to move forward; it’s that simple. Become powerful through it.”
She also said for some visiting or facing what you fear will become more comfortable and something that provides confidence.
“When you walk over to the other side, and past your fear, it becomes a place you like visiting,” Pilon said. “It kind of opens up a whole realm of possibilities.”
Pilon preached to those in attendance that they shouldn’t be intimidated by the prospect of failure.
“All I can say is believe in yourself and trust your instincts,” Pilon said. “Pick a road and make detours, and don’t be afraid to embrace failure. Failure is the key to success.”
Servaes said all the training she has gone through has made her so comfortable with flying even when she isn’t the one in control.
“When you do the math, you driving down the street is way more dangerous than getting up in an airplane or walking on a wing just because of the extensive training that we have to undertake to be able to do that,” Servaes said. “That has been a comfort for me even on airlines because I know that pilot has been training for hours upon hours.”
All three women reflected on how much their teams and family have helped them accomplish their achievements.
“Nobody does anything alone,” Sullivan said. “Some personalities will posture as if they did everything themselves. I think the only thing any of us actually ever do on our own is the start of a really good idea, and everything beyond the start of a good idea takes people.”
She said people should always be willing to learn and grow from other people they’ll encounter on their journey.
“At different points on your journey if you pay attention there are plenty of people around you who can be momentary role models to take lessons from those people and put them on your learning list,” Sullivan said.
Towards the end of the symposium, Pilon was asked to reflect on the following quote she had about freedom:
“The freedom, it’s not just the freedom that I’m soaring through the air. It’s the freedom that I’m totally responsible for my own survival.”
“I’ve long thought that freedom is something that you ultimately earn, and the only time you can be free is when you are accepting ultimate responsibility,” Pilon said “They are different sides of the same coin and are one and the same.”
Pilon said she thrives in pressure situations when she needs to deliver.
“I like it when you put it heavily on my shoulders,” Pilon said. “That’s when I kind of shine and that’s where I go to find the freedom. When you do it successfully it’s the best feeling in the world.”
