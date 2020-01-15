Alcohol is a suspected factor that Atchison County Sheriff Jack Laurie said he believes is the cause of one vehicle crash that sent thee people to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries Tuesday near Sumner.
Laurie reports the results of an investigation are pending as to why a car crashed about 11 p.m. Jan. 14 in the 5600 block of Sherman Road about three miles south of Atchison. Deputies responded to a call concerning an injury accident. After their arrival, deputies found a 2014 Honda Accord after someone had failed to negotiate a curve north of 258th Road. The southbound car ran off the road and struck several trees. All four occupants in the car were present and conscious when deputies arrived, Laurie said.
Bill E. Manley, 27, of Atchison, was identified as the driver, and a passenger, Kayleigh D. Fuhrman, 23, is the owner of the vehicle. Manley, Fuhrman and a third passenger, 21-year-old Katelynn R. Jury, of Leavenworth, were all transported to Atchison Hospital for what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries, Laurie said. The fourth occupant in the car, 22-year-old Luke Gerardy, Atchison, refused medical treatment and was released at the accident scene.
“Alcohol is believed to have been a factor in the crash and a DUI investigation was completed,” Laurie said.
The results of the investigation are currently pending.
