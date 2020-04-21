Earlier this month, the Atchison Area Community Foundation (AACF) created the 2020 COVID-19 Recovery Fund in order to help non-profit organizations throughout the area.
There has been a huge response to the fund as the AACF has received 18 applications from various local nonprofits looking for assistance. The total of all applications received looking for assistance is just under $140,200. So far, the fund has raised over 115 thousand dollars from businesses and individuals in the community.
Recipients of the fund will support things such as emergency food distribution, shelter and long-term housing, emotional and spiritual care, economic and rental assistance, education and healthcare.
With the organization so close to reaching the asked amount, President and Chairman of the Atchison Area Community Foundation Jonathan Mize encourages the community to help out during this difficult time.
“We’ve all been effected by the pandemic and there is a lot of need in our communities,” Mize said. “This fund will help organizations like the YMCA whose doors have been shut during this time. This fund may help people get back to work or pay their bill or help pay for food.”
Mize also wants people to know that this is the kind thing the AACF is supposed to do.
“When we have a certain initiative, knowing it’ll help multiple places, it becomes our main focus,” Mize said. “Our whole purpose is to direct the community to one place so that we can then direct to multiple places.”
The AACF is still in need of nearly $35,000 to reach their goal as ten thousand of the 115 has already been given to the local Salvation Army and Catholic Charities.
These organizations received an initial $5,000 grants to immediately start putting Recovery Fund dollars to work in the community.
Even if the AACF comes up short in the asked for amount, every applicant will receive something from the Recovery Fund.
“On the first of May we will go look at how much we have and award what we can,” Mize said. “We want to make sure everyone gets something. Everyone is in need of some help.”
Anyone interested in making a donation can do so at info@atchisonfoundation.org.
“Thanks again to all who have already given in support of this fund,” Mize said. “For those that haven’t yet, hopefully you, or your business will consider giving. If not, I hope that you, or your business, has already given directly to a local organization needing assistance now more than ever, during these difficult times that we’re all currently experiencing.”
