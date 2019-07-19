Grandfather Earhart’s ice cream social is a tradition that dates back to the 1940s for St. Mark’s Lutheran Church.
The event has always been used by the congregation to give back in some way to help the Atchison community while enjoying a variety of sweets like pie and cupcakes.
However, this year the church is using the funds to help out the infrastructure of the more than 100-year-old building.
“Every year up to this point we have been using it as a fundraiser for something else in the community,” Pastor Craig Lantz said. “This is the first year we are using the funds for ourselves and it will be used for the building because we have a few little structural issues we need work on.”
Lantz said the history of St. Mark’s Lutheran giving back the community always makes him proud to take part in the event.
“They are always doing fundraisers for somebody else,” Lantz said. “Which is a great understanding for what church is about.”
The pastor also said that ice cream socials were always a key tradition for churches to bring the community together.
“It hearkens back to the time where ice cream socials were important social events for churches back in the time of pastor Earhart,” Lantz said. “I love it and it’s a fun thing for the community.”
Former church president Sarah Dunning said the event continues to grow and have solid attendance.
“We just want to remember pastor Earhart for starting this congregation,” Dunning said. “I would say it has grown every year and our attendance tonight is very good.”
One of the potential highlights for younger attendees of the event is Lantz’s balloon animal making skills.
“I absolutely love doing balloons,” Lantz said. It’s a great job and I’ve been doing it for about twenty years now.”
