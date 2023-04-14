Firefighters

Left to right: Mason Oswalt, Danniel Davis, Blake Mispagel and Bobby Bierschenk.

 Barbara Trimble | Atchison Globe

The job of a firefighter has many facets, one day it can be a rescuer, the next day it can be saving a family’s home or giving CPR to a person in distress.

The high standards of the Atchison Fire Department are respected in the community. Recently, firefighters Danniel Davis, Mason Oswalt, Blake Mispagel, and Bobby Bierschenk, spoke about their lives and the choices they made in their careers.