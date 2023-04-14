The job of a firefighter has many facets, one day it can be a rescuer, the next day it can be saving a family’s home or giving CPR to a person in distress.
The high standards of the Atchison Fire Department are respected in the community. Recently, firefighters Danniel Davis, Mason Oswalt, Blake Mispagel, and Bobby Bierschenk, spoke about their lives and the choices they made in their careers.
Danniel Davis was the first to recall his reason for wanting to be a firefighter by telling the story of when he was five years old.
He noticed smoke coming under the door to the hallway of the apartment he was living in. He told his mom, and she called the fire company. While the firemen were putting out the fire a Kansas City fireman saw that Danniel was distraught.
“The fireman took me aside and explained what they were doing and that helped me to become calm,” Danniel said. “It was from that incident that I knew I wanted to become a firefighter.”
Mason Oswalt lived in Idaho for a short time. While there he was a wildland firefighter. Putting out a fire in a state that has forests is much different than in the Midwest where the land is mainly just flat or hilly with very few trees.
“To contain the Idaho fire, we had to dig miles of lines to contain the fire,” Mason said.
He explained that sometimes the fire would jump and that it is very dangerous because it could box in the firefighters.
Mason went from that job to becoming a cowboy.
“Yes, I was a real-life cowboy, and I lived in Montana and then Arizona,” Mason said.
Mason actually grew up in Atchison attending Trinity Lutheran school. He also was a Junior Fire Marshal which sparked his interest in the career he now is in.
Blake Mispagel knows the way to the hearts of his colleagues as he is the designated cook on the weekends.
“He is an excellent cook,” the rest of the group all laughed and said.
Blake didn’t hesitate at all when he said biscuits and gravy is their favorite dish.
While everyone was telling stories, Bobby Bierschenk was silent most of the time but eventually opened up about how friends who were firefighters in St. Joseph inspired him to pursue the job as well as a significant drawback the career path can have.
“Hearing their stories sparked the interest in a firefighting career for me,” Bierschenk said. “The one thing about the job that is the hardest for me is missing my family.”
The job has the firefighters working 24 hours for four days three days off or any variety of time and can be taxing on their family life.
“My wife goes through more stress than I do,” Danniel said.
Chief Weishaar told of a time when Bartlett Grain had a huge fire, and every firefighter was there but when the group could finally take a break the guys wanted to talk to their families and the chief was the only one with a phone, so they all lined up to use his phone.
“The group is great for helping each other,” Chief Weishaar said. “The two shifts have different personalities, but all in all this group is great.”
While Mason had training in Utah, he had to start over so every night he goes thru the studies with Danniel on learning the street names. To make sure they learn the streets they have a contest, and if either one has the wrong name of the street, the punishment is to do pushups.
Danniel’s skill was lacking with backing up the firetruck, but the group has helped him with learning that skill, bent fenders are no longer in his future.
Blake has two left thumbs when it comes to tying knots. When he conquers that skill, the group should get him a Boy Scout badge. Just remember he is the cook, and food is the way to a firefighter’s heart.
Bobby said on his second day he had to perform CPR. He said the partner of the person that was having CPR was standing watching and yelling at him. Bobby learned early the art of concentration and not letting the outside world interfere with the job at hand.
All in all, the firefighters agreed that their groups are their second families. The job is stressful, but they depend upon one another and have faith in their partners to do the job correctly.
