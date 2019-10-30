Eight years ago, three Sunflower State amigos got together with a bright idea: Take advantage of the explosive popularity of social media to deliver a personalized, authentic message about their work.
Only, these amigos don't wear sombreros, but the dark blue campaign hats of the Kansas Highway Patrol, as Benedictine College students learned on Wednesday.
Ben Gardner, Gary Warner and Tod Hileman decided in 2011 to start using Twitter to communicate directly with the public, using jokes, frank assessments of the day-to-day job of being a trooper, as well as news updates and safety alerts. As Gardner tells it, wary of bureaucratic "guardrails," the trio decided there would be no immediate need to pre-check their activities with KHP command. They'd just do it. The Tweeting Troopers were born.
"I think it's important that whatever social media platform you use, that you're authentic. That you're real," Gardner said after his presentation at an auditorium on campus. "And when you have moments to smile, you smile. And you showcase when there's difficulties, something that's making your chest feel tight. You speak to that, and by doing so, your followers have better understanding of the difficulties that you have in the job."
Today, Gardner, who holds the rank of technical trooper and has served for 20 years, is perhaps the most popular single Twitter user nationwide who is an actively serving law enforcement officer, and who composes and manages his own tweets.
Gardner has become a renowned expert at the craft, and has applied multimedia journalism to his day-to-day duties, livestreaming his announcements to more than 80,000 Twitter followers. Warner has since retired from the force; Hileman, via @TrooperTodKHP, continues his work as a Tweeting Trooper in his area of responsibility in northwest Kansas, while other troopers have followed suit in other areas across the state.
Event emcee Riley Funk said he found Gardner's authenticity to be an excellent window into learning about the way of life of a law enforcement officer.
"When you have somebody that you can relate to on a personal level, especially a law enforcement officer, it'll stick with you," said Funk, a sophomore at Benedictine College who is majoring in mass communication. "And, especially today, I was like, 'Wow. This is a human being, not just a Highway Patrol officer.' So, seeing the humanity in him, and seeing the humanity of him in his job, is more rewarding than anything."
After speaking with the media, Gardner, as is his wont, turned to his own mobile phone tripod and addressed his fans, reminding them to prepare for the cold weather present on Wednesday in Northeast Kansas by driving carefully and not wearing Crocs; it would be appropriate, he added with a grin, to avoid wearing Crocs at any time of the year. This kind of casual humor is a defining aspect of the @TrooperBenKHP account.
"Always wear a seat belt, and always put beans in chili. And never eat candy corn."
