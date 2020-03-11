The Atchison Hospital Auxiliary Board meeting was held Feb. 12 in the hospital cafeteria with 17 members present. President Sandy Green led the members in the Pledge of Allegiance and the Auxiliary Prayer.
The minutes were read and the treasurer reports was presented and approved. Several sympathy cards were sent to various members.
There will be a Blood Drive Friday, March 20 at the First Baptist Church from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m.
The Historian, Hospitality, Sunflower Gift Shop and Information Desk are all doing fine. The Information Desk has acquired three new volunteers helping in that department. The Twice is Nice Thrift Store will have change over from winter apparel to spring apparel during the first of April.
Volunteer hours for 2019 totaled 13,421, which reflect an increase of 1,000 from the previous year.
The annual golf tournament is scheduled for Friday, May 15.
Members discussed new jackets/ vests that ended the formation of a committee comprised of Carol Black, Carol Hazlett, Diana Rooney, Roberta Wolters, Judy Housh, Nancy Donaldson and Green to gather information and present to the board about what styles might be available to choose from.
The District 1meeting will be Tuesday, April 7 in Burlington. If interested in attending, please let Green know in effort to send the registration information to the District.
Doctor’s Day is Monday, March 30.
A motion was made, seconded and carried to adjourn the meeting.
Jeanne Durkin submitted the minutes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.