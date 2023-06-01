Lincolnpad

A bronze statue of Abraham Lincoln will soon be set upon this pad along the north side the Atchison County Courthouse facing Parrallel Street across the street from where Lincoln addressed a crowd on Dec. 2,1859 during his historic visit to Atchison. 

 Mary Meyers | Atchison Globe

The likeness of Abraham Lincoln will soon be in place for all to see not far from where he stood during a campaign stop where he addressed a large crowd on Dec. 2 1859 in Atchison.

A bronze sculpture of Lincoln crafted by Aleda Haug, a former Atchison resident, is scheduled to be dedicated and unveiled at 5 p.m. Friday, June 9 along the north side of the Atchison County Courthouse facing Parallel Street. Lincoln actually delivered his historic address across the street in front of the Methodist Church that once stood at the corner of Fifth and Parallel Streets.