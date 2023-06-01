A bronze statue of Abraham Lincoln will soon be set upon this pad along the north side the Atchison County Courthouse facing Parrallel Street across the street from where Lincoln addressed a crowd on Dec. 2,1859 during his historic visit to Atchison.
The likeness of Abraham Lincoln will soon be in place for all to see not far from where he stood during a campaign stop where he addressed a large crowd on Dec. 2 1859 in Atchison.
A bronze sculpture of Lincoln crafted by Aleda Haug, a former Atchison resident, is scheduled to be dedicated and unveiled at 5 p.m. Friday, June 9 along the north side of the Atchison County Courthouse facing Parallel Street. Lincoln actually delivered his historic address across the street in front of the Methodist Church that once stood at the corner of Fifth and Parallel Streets.
The public is invited to attend the special presentation and Lincoln Statue Dedication program with music, historical presentation, and invocation.
Atchison County Commissioner Allen Reavis said from Haug's concept to its planned arrival the sculpture has been years in the making. The plans are that it will be revealed as part of the Juneteenth festivities.
A major source of funding for the project is made possible for the project is the Courtney S. Turner Trust, Other contributors, supporters, and planners are John Mize, Chairman, Atchison County Area Community Foundation, the Atchison County Commission, Les Burchett, and Byrd Memorial, another contributor.
Committee members are Nicola Wilson-Thomas and Juneteenth Committee, Rick Berger, of the Courtney Turner Trust, Executive Director Deborah Geiger, and Atchison Art Association, Steve Caplinger and Atchison County Historical Society, and Atchison County representatives Brian Oswalt, Roger Denton, and Urban Lawn Care.
