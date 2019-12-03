Riverbend Habitat for Humanity is hosting the first Home for the Holidays: Christmas Lights and Display Contest. This contest is for individual households and Atchison businesses.
The downtown businesses are participating by competing in a window display contest. People can vote for their favorite window display by donating to Riverbend Habitat in jars at the individual businesses. The business with the most money at the end of the contest will win.
The businesses participating are Gateway to Kansas, Favorite Things, Backroad Atlas, Amazing Deals, River Cities Credit Union, Poor Richard’s, and the Artist’s Box. Angela at Backroad Atlas would be a great contact to give you more information on the downtown businesses participation, as she has been very instrumental in organizing them.
Contestants may enter in person at Backroad Atlas, 517 Commercial St., or at The Hardware Store, 609 Commercial St. Online entries may also be made at www.riverbendhabitat.org. Judging of houses and businesses will take place between Sunday, Dec. 8, and Thursday, Dec. 12.
All entries must include the family or business name, the address being decorated, the best email or phone number to reach each contestant, and a $15 entry fee. All entry fee proceeds contribute to the resources and projects of Riverbend Habitat for Humanity. Contestants should be sure each house or business number is visible from the street for our judges, who will grade on criteria including creativity, cohesion, uniqueness, variety, effort and elegance.
Winners will be announced on the Commercial Street Mall at 4 p.m. in the 500 block of Commercial Street Mall.
