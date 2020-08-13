The Holiday Inn Express & Suites in Atchison received the IHG (InterContinental Hotels Group) 2019 Quality Excellence Award for achieving superior levels of service excellence.
“I am pleased to honor the Holiday Inn Express & Suites in Atchison, KS, with the Quality Excellence Award,” said Elie Maalouf, Chief Executive Officer - the Americas, IHG. “We applaud the performance of Holiday Inn Express & Suites Atchison. This hotel consistently demonstrates True Hospitality by putting our guests at the heart of everything we do. We’re very proud Atchison is part of IHG.”
The Holiday Inn Express & Suites in Atchison is one of only 382 properties selected from the company’s more than 5,900 hotels in recognition of overall quality excellence. Out of over 2190 established Holiday Inn Express hotels the Holiday Inn Express & Suites in Atchison continues its excellence and focus on guest satisfaction into 2020 as the hotel is currently ranked in the top 5 of all Holiday Inn Express Hotels in the US and #1 in the state of Kansas.
The Holiday Inn Express in Atchison has also received a perfect 100% in room cleanliness on their last Quality Inspection during the fall of 2019. Due to the recent COVID 19 pandemic, these inspections were ceased in the Spring of 2020 but will soon be resuming.
