Hilligoss

Adam and Sarah Biechele, owners of Hilligoss Shoes.

 Barbara Trimble | Atchison Globe

On January 21, 2023, Sarah Biechele was sitting in her office when her son Adam came in and said, “do you smell smoke?”. Sarah was just about to answer him when a large cloud of smoke filled her office. Sarah had enough time to grab her computer and some papers and took them out the back door.

As she and Adam left the building, they saw flames coming from the back of the furniture store next door. Smoke continued to rise out of the back of the building as the fire department quickly acted to get the fire under control. 