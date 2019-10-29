EFFINGHAM -- The Atchison County Drama Club at ACCJSHS in Effingham is proud to present its fall musical, “Disney’s High School Musical.” Performances are 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 8 and 9, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10 in the Atchison County Community Junior Senior High School Auditorium. Admission is $3 for students or senior citizens, and $5 for adults. Children under 5 are free with a paid admission. The show is produced through special arrangement with Music Theatre International. All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI (www.MTIShows.com).
“High School Musical” is the story of Troy Bolton (Tucker Smith) and Gabriella Montez (Sarah Kimmi), who meet singing karaoke at a New Year’s Eve party at a ski resort. Troy, star of the East High Wildcats basketball team, returns to school and is surprised to discover Gabriella is a new student there. Gabriella just wants to get acclimated to her new school, but is soon convinced by Taylor McKessie (Graci Postma) to join the Science Decathlon team. Gabriella and Troy also decide to audition for the winter musical. They get called back, upsetting drama queen Sharpay Evans (Victoria Caplinger) and her twin brother Ryan (Noah Gregory). Student composer Kelsi Nielson (Kayla Vanderpool) practices with Troy and Gabriella, in hopes of not having Sharpay and Ryan cast as the leads…again. Troy’s father, Coach Bolton (Lincoln Burnett) clashes with drama teacher, Ms. Darbus (Kylia Billings), over the importance of their respective activities. Troy's best friends Chad (Kieran Courter), Zeke (Trystin Myers), and the rest of Jocks worry that auditioning will distract Troy from the championship game. Taylor and the Brainiacs have similar concerns about Gabriella, so they plot to keep Troy and Gabriella from auditioning. Sharpay and Ryan do some manipulation of their own, and manage to get the callbacks scheduled at the same time as the championship game, and Science Decathlon. Helping to keep the action straight is the “Velvet Fog” of East High, student announcer Jack Scott (Rory Crane).
The chorus represents the various cliques at East High. The Jocks are played by Ryan Keith, Caleb Miller, Charlie Miller, and Coltin Myers. The Brainiacs are Kreyton Bauerle, Autumn Gann, Ally Peterson, Meagan Pitts, Emili Postma, Kassandra Reynolds, and Addison Schletzbaum. The Performing Arts Kids include Austin Acheson, Madison Burnett, Jordan Caplinger, Ashtyn Jolly, Marley McManus, Natalie Nitz, Lainey Pantle, Jenna Pitts, and Aleah Wallisch. The Wildcat Cheerleaders are Allie Bilderback, Dekoda Clem, Kelcei Clem, Emilee Falk, Brodie McAlexander, Piper Schuh, and Lillian White. The Skater Dudes are played by Madison Gill, Lauren Hall, Levi Navinskey, Skyla Stanley, and Matthew Worley. The tech crew includes Jayden McNerny, Conner Simmers, and Emme Smith. The musical is directed by Noelle Walters and Amy Eckert. Paul English is the technical director, and Tim Walters is the set designer and lead craftsman.
The After-Prom Committee is offering a free-will donation dinner from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 8 and Saturday, 9 in the ACCJSH Commons. Friday’s dinner offers a choice of chili, chicken noodle, or vegetable soup; Saturday’s dinner is a baked potato bar. At intermission of each performance, there will be a free-will donation dessert bar. Proceeds from the meals will fund future Atchison County Drama Club productions. The ACCHS Student Council will be conducting a HUGS clothing drive during November, and encourages audience members to bring donations of Hats, Underwear, Gloves, and/or Socks to the show. For further information about the musical, please contact by email Amy Eckert at eckert.amy@usd377.org or Noelle Walters at walters.noelle@usd377.org, or call ACCJSHS 913- 833-2240.
