Atchison City Manager Becky Berger

 File photo | via City of Atchison

The Hiawatha City Administrator is facing several traffic charges - including leaving the scene of an accident, open container and failure to stay on the roadway - in connection with an incident that occurred in Belton, Mo., on May 11.

Lt. Dan Davis, public information officer for Belton Police Department, confirmed that Rebecca G. Berger, 42, of Atchison was arrested following an incident at approximately 1 p.m. on Thursday, May 11 within their city limits.