Aaron Fridell and Tyeera Heyward are the reigning 2023 Atchison High School Homecoming King and Queen as announced during halftime Friday at the AHS Phoenix versus JC Harmon varsity football game.

Rounding out the Homecoming Royalty are Sydney Parker, Xiomar Hernandez, Lillian Beagle, Jeter Purdy, Makyla Shoats, Trey Carter and Emma Regan.