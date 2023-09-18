top story Heyward and Fridell reign over Phoenix Homecoming By MARY MEYERS Atchison Globe Mary Meyers Author email Sep 18, 2023 Sep 18, 2023 Updated 11 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Atchison High School named Aaron Fridell and Tyeera Heyward Homecoming King and Queen at halftime of the Homecoming football game Friday night against Harmon. Submitted by Atchison High School Phoenix Football Team representing a force to reckon with. Mary Meyers | Atchsion Globe AHS Volleyball team members Mary Meyers | Atchison Globe Phoenix soccer players showing a presence in the 2023 Homecoming parade. Mary Meyers | Atchison Globe One of the floats in the 2023 AHS Homecoming parade along Commercial Street. Mary Meyers | Atchison Globe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Aaron Fridell and Tyeera Heyward are the reigning 2023 Atchison High School Homecoming King and Queen as announced during halftime Friday at the AHS Phoenix versus JC Harmon varsity football game.Rounding out the Homecoming Royalty are Sydney Parker, Xiomar Hernandez, Lillian Beagle, Jeter Purdy, Makyla Shoats, Trey Carter and Emma Regan.The Friday night crowning wrapped up a week full of activities to mark the occasion.A parade downtown and through the Atchison Elementary School parking lot showcased Phoenix school spirit and community support. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Mary Meyers Author email Follow Mary Meyers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest News AP-Scorecard IA Sioux Falls SD Zone Forecast IA Omaha/Valley NE Zone Forecast Chiefs, Mahomes agree to restructured deal to include big pay raise, AP source says Canada expels Indian diplomat as it investigates India's possible link to Sikh activist's slaying AP News Summary at 6:30 p.m. EDT AP Business SummaryBrief at 6:32 p.m. EDT Sports Betting Line Submit a Letter to the Editor We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesAtchison woman indicted for embezzling from former Bradken Federal Credit UnionPhoenix Homecoming crowning on FridayMo-Kan teens missing for daysSunday morning crash claims Atchison manPolice Report, week of Friday, Sept. 15, 2023Brewery gets approval from city commissionPaste, Lawrence R. 1943-2023Pendleton III, Aubrey J. 1992-2023Police Report for the week of Friday, Sept. 22, 2023Fifth Street wreck leads to drug arrest Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
