ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — There is no one reason that somebody lives in a homeless shelter.
Whether it’s a woman in her 80s who lived out of a car for three years, or a man who had surgery on his leg and needed a place to recover, the one thing that connects most of their stories is that they are from St. Joseph, Missouri, and the Crossing Outreach Ministry hears all their stories.
“Most of our guests, probably 75 or 80 percent, are local people that are coming and going and in and out of the job market that need emergency housing,” said Danny Gach, who started the Crossing with his wife, Twila.
“It’s a little misleading in some of the news you hear that people think they’re bused into St. Joe,” Gach said.
More than 550 people have come to the Crossing in the past eight months, ranging in age from 18 to 84.
Twenty-five percent of those have been women.
The Crossing will be taking over the 8th Street Drop In Center across the street from the shelter at 629 S. Eighth St. A fenced-in yard will be added to the new location.
“You only enter and leave the courtyard through the building,” Gach said. “People are screened a little bit to go in the building and then in the courtyard where they can visit.”
The 24-hour shelter is only one part of the overall plan to help four communities in the area: the homeless, veterans, ex-convicts and those struggling with addiction. Gach said he believes you have to fix all the components together or it’s only placing a bandage on the problem.
Mosaic Life Care has selected the Crossing as the recipient of a Community Connect Dollars grant to create an urban wellness program beginning Oct. 1, when the shelter will become a full-time operation. Community Action Partnership and Pivotal Point Transitional Housing also will play roles by helping individuals become self-sustaining.
The St. Joseph Health Department will be the administrator of the operation, and director Debra Bradley spoke about the collaboration behind the urban wellness program.
“We will be the ones who will be monitoring progress that the agencies are making,” Bradley said. “We’ve got partnerships with CAP St. Joe, the Community Action Partnership, with Pivotal Point Transitional Housing, with the Crossing.”
