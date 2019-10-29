The Kiwanis Club of Atchison, in observation of the club’s 100th birthday, celebrated the 2019 Atchison Halloween Parade on Saturday, with the theme “Wizards, Witches and Muggles.”
Superintendent Renee Scott of Atchison Public Schools USD 409 served as Grand Marshal, leading a long train of floats representing businesses, community service agencies, clubs, area schools and children’s groups, as well as the campaigns of most of the candidates which will be on the ballot for the City of Atchison City Commission and the USD 409 Board of Education on Tuesday, Nov. 5.
To learn more, and see other photos from the event, visit the Kiwanis Club Facebook page at https://tinyurl.com/KiwanisAtchison.
