The scary and friendly staff at the Atchison County Community Elementary School is hoping pigskin fans, friends and families attending the upcoming ACCHS vs Horton football game will drop in for a bite at their “Haunted Scaregate” event.
Serving starts for the special tailgating event at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 25, along the west end of Tiger stadium by the fitness room on the ACCES playground in Effingham. For a free will donation, Scaregaters will receive a beef burger, chips cookies and water. Suggested donations are $5 a meal. The proceeds will benefit the Elementary Student Activity Account.
ACCES Principal Mandi McMillian said persons of all ages are welcome to enjoy the Scaregate event outdoors.
Only youngsters enrolled in kindergarten through sixth-grade at ACCES and a parent or guardian have a special invite to a night of Haunted Hallways and reading from 6 to 7:30 p.m. inside the elementary school. ACCES, a Title 1 funded school, is hosting this special and creepy time for K-intermediate pupils to promote parental involvement with age appropriate scary stories, sensory activities, Scooter City for physical activity and Scholastic’s Book Fair. All kindergarteners through sixth-grade pupils must be in the adult accompaniment of their parent or guardian at all times throughout the activity night.
The theme of this year’s parent-engagement activity is Ghostbusters, McMillan said. Parents and pupils will walk in to a photo-op greeting at the door. ACCES educators have planned the Haunted Hallways as a way to show enthusiasm about interaction at school with pupils and parents in a fun and interactive way to build positive relationships.
Pupils making a purchase throughout the book fair will receive an entry for a chance drawing that will take place throughout the week of Oct. 28. Prizes will be sent home with the pupils from school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.