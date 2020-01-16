Faithful to the cause building one block at a time amid the murky weather conditions in January, Marcia Wolters is hopeful a house under construction will be complete by the time May flowers bloom in the spring.
The Riverbend Chapter, Habitat for Humanity volunteers began their endeavor early in January at 1009 Oak Street. Atop a poured concrete slab, stood the origins of a dwelling that will accommodate four-bedrooms and two bathrooms within its walls where a family will soon make the volunteer built Habitat a home.
Volunteers from all walks of life were on hand Wednesday piecing the framed house together with hardened plastic foam blocks that resembled Lego building blocks. Metal bracing joined the foam panels together. After the framing is complete, attachment of siding along the exterior and drywall to the interior will be among the next steps as well as installation of windows and doors.
The Oak Street house is one of Habitat’s 1,700-home Building Blitz throughout the United States within a week, Wolters said. However, rural communities like Atchison are an exception and are allowed to take a longer amount of time.
Tradesmen, construction and supply companies in the community and national brand companies have donated tools goods and furnishings, churches and organizations in the community are donating and volunteering for the cause, Wolters said. The Riverbend Chapter has also recently rehabilitated some homes and has plans for more of those types of projects.
The qualified homeowners are required to put in 300 hours sweat equity, and are subject to certain criteria like work history and financial credit.
