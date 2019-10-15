Amid the first recurrence of what Kansas leaders declared last year to be Domestic Violence Awareness Month within the Sunflower State, activists based in Topeka and Leavenworth are gearing up for a series of events throughout the region.
As relayed by Lucca Wang, communications coordinator for the Kansas Coalition Against Sexual & Domestic Violence (KCSDV), domestic violence is known to affect everyone — women, men and children — and her group considers it essential for everyone to be part of the solution.
According to Wang, the Family Violence Prevention and Services Act (FVPSA), a federal law first enacted by the U.S. Congress in 1984, has been an integral part of combating domestic violence in our society and helping victims to heal as much as possible.
For October 2019, the following events are set to take place to raise funds for the Alliance Against Family Violence, which the City of Atchison municipal government agreed to sponsor as the local service provider for victims of domestic violence in August. The Alliance is based in Leavenworth.
Walk a Mile in Her Shoes, 11 a.m. to Noon on Wednesday, Oct. 16, starting at Berkel Hall on the campus of the University of St. Mary, on the south side of Oregon Street about 1/4 mile beyond the east-facing entrance to the campus off U.S. Highway 73 in Leavenworth. The campus address is 4100 South Fourth St. Participants are required to walk 1 mile in high heels, with the first three finishers eligible to receive a $100 iTunes gift card. For more information, call the Alliance Against Family Violence at 913-675-7220.
The Alliance Against Family Violence Benefit Dinner and Celebration, 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at The Gideon Event Space, 13930 Mitchell Ct. in Basehor. For more information, visit https://www.allianceks.org/event-details/dinner-and-celebration.
According to Wang, key statistics in understanding the nation’s trends of domestic violence include:
On average, 24 people per minute are raped, physically assaulted, or stalked by an intimate partner in the United States: more than 12 million people per year.
FVPSA funding supports more than 1,500 local domestic violence agencies across the country; thus assuring that these shelters can keep their doors open for the 2.3 million victims receiving support from FVPSA funded programs each year.
FVPSA funded programs create a pathway for healing for individuals, families and youth whose lives have been impacted by violence, trauma and abuse.
While there are other federal agencies authorized to improve law enforcement and criminal justice systems responses to domestic violence, FVPSA is one of the few federal funding source dedicated to addressing domestic violence as a public health issue and ensures the provision of domestic violence shelters, supportive services, and specialized services for children exposed to domestic violence and the National Domestic Violence Hotline.
FVPSA provides grants to states, territories and tribes, state domestic violence coalitions, and national and special-issue resource centers.
The leadership and advocacy of sovereign nations has been a critical part of the FVPSA Program’s beginning and continuation for the last 35 years. 252 Tribes receive FVPSA funding.
The mission of FVPSA is to be inclusive and provide access to safety for all survivors.
Further information is available via www.kcsdv.org
