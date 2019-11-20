The Kansas 911 Coordinating Council recently announced that Atchison County 911 Center has been awarded grant funding to help cover the cost of hardware, software and training associated with the processing and dispatching of the Next Generation 911.
“This upgrade to our NICE voice recording system will allow us to receive updated software along with all new hardware and audio boards,” said Director Kim Pruett, Atchison County 911 Center. “This will also give us the capability of recording Text to 911, which will be coming sometime next year.”
The National 911 Grant Program administered by the National Telecommunications and Information Administration provided funding for the grant award to the State of Kansas, 911 Coordination Council in the amount of about $2.8 million. Of these funds, $1.8 million is funding sub-grants to Kansas 911 Communications Centers. The grant awards and funding amounts were announced Nov. 4.
“These sub-grants will allow our Kansas 911 Centers to fund upgrades and equipment replacements that could otherwise fall on the shoulders of local property tax payers,” said Coordinating Council Chairman.
Total costs of the upgrades are expected to be $20,898, Pruett said. The grant funding will provide about $12,539. Payment for the remaining $8,359 will come out of joint communications budget, Pruett said.
