Amelia-Earhart-Hangar Museum n Atchison, Kansas

The Atchison Amelia Earhart Foundation today announced plans for the grand-opening ceremony and ribbon cutting for the new Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum at Noon CST on Friday, April 14; museum doors open following the ceremony.

The outdoor ceremony is open to the public and will feature remarks from elected officials, Museum leaders, and special guests including members of the Earhart family. The Museum is located at the Amelia Earhart Memorial Airport (K59; 16701 286th Road) in Atchison, Ks., proud hometown of the first woman to fly solo across the Atlantic Ocean.