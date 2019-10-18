ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — A purchase agreement by NPG Broadcast to buy St. Joseph ABC affiliate KQTV has expired, and the company said it is suspending its efforts to buy the station.
NPG Broadcast is division of News-Press & Gazette Co., the parent company of News-Press NOW and Atchison Globe. NPG Broadcast operates a station in St. Joseph, with four network affiliates, FOX, CBS, NBC and The CW.
David Bradley, chairman and CEO of News-Press & Gazette Co., confirmed that NPG’s bid to purchase KQTV was terminated.
“We just failed to come to terms,” Bradley said.
NPG announced its intent to purchase KQTV from Heartland Media LLC in early April, but the proposal languished all summer with the Federal Communications Commission.
The agreement expired on Sept. 30, and earlier this month several Heartland stations were sold to Allen Media, a company owned by Entertainment Studios CEO Byron Allen. KQTV was not part of that deal and remains part of Heartland Media.
According to industry reports, Allen Media is fast becoming one of the nation’s largest African-American owners of local TV stations.
