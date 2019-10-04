The award-winning, historic local community newspaper of Atchison and Atchison County is continuing to evolve as a domain of advanced multimedia journalism, with the launch of a new mobile application.
Available now from Google Play, the Apple App Store and other mobile application providers, and designed to work on all modern smart phones and tablets with access to the internet, the Atchison Globe NOW app is meant to supplement our print and digital products so that whenever news breaks or develops in our community, our readers can receive it wherever they are.
App readers will see all of our stories the moment they are ready for publication, and will be able to search for any story which has appeared online or in print. Perhaps the app’s most exciting feature, push notifications will be activated by Globe staff so that all app users will know when a high-importance story has been published online.
Among other uses, this will allow followers of Atchison High School, Maur Hill-Mount Academy, Atchison County Community High School and Benedictine College sports to learn when a particular game has ended and what the score and key happenings were, immediately after they are published. The app can also independently display all of our photos and stream all the features we produce via the News-Press NOW television and digital
video network.
The app fully mirrors our website at www.atchisonglobenow.com, and our subscribers can even pull up a digital copy of the newspaper itself via the Atchison Globe e-Edition.
We hope our readers enjoy this latest offering from Atchison Globe as we strive to produce the best possible community journalism product for the 21st Century. Anyone with any questions or other feedback regarding the app, or any other matter, may reach out via globe@npgco.com or by calling 913-367-0583. Have a wonderful weekend.
