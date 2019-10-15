During the candidate forum on Monday, the hopefuls for the next Atchison City Commission appeared to avoid criticisms of one another on a personal level, explicitly mentioning each other’s names solely to reflect agreement on certain issues.
However, three candidates touted their personal backgrounds in notable manners in promoting the approach they will take if elected on Tuesday, Nov. 5. Lisa Moody and Abby Bartlett, in differing ways, each referenced the current gender imbalance in local elected government. All members of the City Commission and the Atchison County Commission are currently men, and all but one are over the age of 40.
Certain positions, such as that of City Manager and County Clerk, are held by women, and women serve in numerous capacities on volunteer boards and in local government staff positions. However, Moody suggested in her personal introduction on Monday that a vote for her would serve to help correct the gender imbalance in local elected leadership.
“I want to bring a different perspective to the Atchison City Commission,” Moody said. “I’m a 34-year-old professional female, and that demographic is not currently represented on the commission. Since my husband and I moved here, I think the city has gone in a great direction, and I want to be a part of that moving forward ... I love calling Atchison home, and I want to make it the best small town around.”
For her part, Bartlett said she hoped voters watching the forum had the opportunity to learn something about each of the candidates running and what they represent.
“I hope that Atchison leaders are open to diversifying their way of thinking,” she said. “I don’t think like any of the five gentlemen on the current panel, but I think that’s an advantage. I think that I can use that viewpoint and speak for those people who haven’t had that for the last couple of years ... What I do is in my inherent drive to serve other people. That is the core of who I am.”
In a similarly notable way, incumbent City Commissioner Dave Hausmann emphasized the importance of faith and a Christian identity in tackling the difficulties that the city government seeks to resolve. He cited his faith as a fundamental reason why he has been able to have the career and the life that he has had, which has blessed him with eight children.
“We do have challenges that are bigger than us,” he said. “We need to go to higher authorities to get the job done. Well, there is the highest authority. That is the Lord Jesus Christ. I would like to see us cry out to him in times of need. You can trust the Lord.”
It would be conceivable for all three of these candidates, Bartlett, Hausmann and Moody, to be elected on Tuesday, Nov. 5, if they each obtain one of the three top ranks in the city-wide popular vote. This would leave out competing candidates J.D. Farris, Luke Jesnowski, William J. Murphy and Charlie Perdue, who currently serves with Hausmann on the commission.
Voters wishing to learn more about the candidates may watch the Atchison Area Chamber of Commerce replay of the candidate forum at www.facebook.com/visitatchison. Alternatively, each campaign has its own presence on social media.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.