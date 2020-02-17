A 16-year-old Lancaster female was sent to the hospital within recent days as a precautionary measure after a rollover accident in rural Atchison County, according to a sheriff’s office report.
Atchison County Sheriff’s Office deputies, EMS and Rescue crews responded about 3:49 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14 to the area of 286th and Meade roads near Lancaster for a reported injury accident. There, it was determined Hayden Hinton was westbound along 286th Road as she drove a 2012 Jeep Wrangler when she lost control of her vehicle. The jeep flipped once and came to rest on its top along the north side of the road. Drifting snow along the roadway is blamed to have been a factor that contributed to the accident’s cause, Undersheriff Toby Smith reported to the Globe.
Hinton was subsequently transported by EMS ambulance to Atchison Hospital for examination and treatment of injury she might have suffered due to the accident.
