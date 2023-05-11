230512usd409

Special Education Coordinator Nichole Honeywell, offers a report about the district’s Special Education Department.

 Mary Meyers | Atchison Globe

It will be a free lunch and breakfast for all Phoenix pupils and students attending USD 409 Public Schools for the 2023-2024 school year.

Dr. Renee Nugent, superintendent of schools announced to USD 409 Board of Education members during the Board meeting on Monday, May 8. Nugent said the free lunches are federally funded as the result of the district’s Household Economics Survey.