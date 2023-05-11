It will be a free lunch and breakfast for all Phoenix pupils and students attending USD 409 Public Schools for the 2023-2024 school year.
Dr. Renee Nugent, superintendent of schools announced to USD 409 Board of Education members during the Board meeting on Monday, May 8. Nugent said the free lunches are federally funded as the result of the district’s Household Economics Survey.
Nugent also updated board members about her recent presentations regarding the consideration of a proposal to seek approval for a ballot question to increase the capital outlay budget by 1 mill to make improvements and repairs. To date, Nugent has met with all school staff, the Rotary Club members, The Retired Teachers, the ladies’’ swim group at the YMCA, Kiwanis Club members, and surveys have been sent throughout the district.
Special Education Director Nichole Honeywell talked about a Special Education Department Update. Data collected from recent years indicate 25 to 27 percent of the students served are on an Individualized Education Plan. In addition to the Special Education Department, the district also contracts some service providers for occupational therapy, speech pathology, and other services.
Honeywell also told board members are administrators and committee members are working to revise the district policies and building handbooks to be ready for the start of the new school year.
Board members also heard public comment from a patron who expressed concern school security and lockdowns.
Board members recessed their meeting to go behind closed doors to discuss some matters related to negotiations for 45 minutes, which was extended for an additional 10 minutes. Board members then recessed the public meeting for 20 minutes to discuss matters of personnel.
After the meeting resumed, board members took the following actions:
Accepted resignations from Jennie Fuhrman, 10-month secretary Atchison Middle School; Rhonda Gierstorf — 12-month secretary at Atchison Elementary School; Bayley Funk — AMS spirit sponsor; Danielle Lueckenhoff — fourth-grade teacher and team leader at AES and assistant volleyball coach at Atchison High School; Kristin Johansen — AES third-grade teacher; Mark Felvus — AHS associate principal and activities director; Jessica Johnson — AES assistant site manager food service; Josh Rebant — assistant football coach; Misti Earls — assistant library media specialist, AES; and Angie Gray — third grade team leader, AES.
Approved the 2023-2024 employment recommendations to hire: Shelby Myers — first grade teacher at AES; Lori Adams — associate principal AMS; Hang Thi Le Yoke — physical education teacher at AES; and Blaine Cllardy — associate principal at AHS; and Kylia Owens — third-grade teacher at AES.
Approved transfers: Andrew Gerlach — from third-grade teacher at AES to fifth-grade teacher at AES; and Ali Wedel — from eighth-grade special education teacher to low incidence special education teacher at AMS.
Approved the 2023-2024 supplemental positions for: Andrew Gerlach — fifth-grade lunch supervisor for fall and spring semesters at AES; Rachael Wohlgemuth AHS assistant volleyball coach (rule 10); Jeff Wallace — AHS assistant football coach at AHS; and Angie Gray — fifth-grade team leader at AES.
Board members also approved some staff for summer program positions.
Board members Diane Liebsch was absent from the meeting.
