Eight months since its organization, the Atchison County Community Schools Education Foundation to benefit the USD 377 schools continues full steam ahead.
Foundation board members are preparing to convene at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21 t the district’s administrative office along Main Street in Effingham.
In addition regular meeting business, the agenda topics for the night include:
Alumni communications.
An update on the Multi-Purpose Addition Project. As of August more than $106,000 in funds collected and pledged for the project. The project entails plans for an addition to the Atchison County Community Junior/Senior High School to house a weight, wrestling, and locker rooms along with a mezzanine-level storage area.
Board members expect to discuss some future plans for fundraisers and some upcoming school events as well as some general conversations about the foundation and reports.
