Atchison County Community Schools Education Foundation members plan to meet at 7 p.m. Monday Aug. 19 in the USD 377 Administrative Office in Effingham.
In addition to approval of the July 29 meeting minutes and financial report, Foundation Board members expect to discuss their presence at the Atchison County Fair. Then they expect to discuss some future plans and presence at upcoming school events. ACCSEF board members also expect to converse about the foundation among themselves and with guests in attendance.
