If several petitioners have it their way, the new Oak Hill Cemetery rules regarding grave maintenance won’t be set in stone.
The City of Atchison City Commission welcomed a capacity crowd at its meeting place at City Hall to hear a discussion for just under 45 minutes that included some former area elected officials. Every petitioner urged the municipal government to reverse or reconsider Ordinance No. 6625. The measure authorizes staff to set aside headstones at the burial site, which the city has owned since 1982, for reasons of maintenance and public safety, as reviewed in previous Atchison Globe reporting.
Mayor Shawn Rizza, in comments before an official public forum, emphasized that the policy is not likely to affect more than 1 percent of the gravestones at Oak Hill at any point; that no headstones have been moved or otherwise altered yet; and that permanent removal will be regarded as an absolute last resort. As things stand, staff are authorized to execute such a move if three years pass and no one is able and/or willing to address the maintenance and safety reasons staff originally set a headstone aside.
“Each headstone will be considered on a case by case basis,” Rizza said. “Other options we will explore include reaching out to the family, reaching out to nonprofits, laying the headstones down in place and using donated funds to repair the headstones. If this is something that you care deeply about, I encourage you to donate to the Friend of Oak Hill Cemetery Fund. You can get more information on that by calling City Hall. If all of those options don’t produce results and a headstone poses a danger to cemetery visitors, it may be removed.”
Herb Gwaltney, who until late last year served as a member of the Atchison Public Schools USD 409 board of education, and works in various capacities for Benedictine College and multiple public service groups, said the gravestones are an invaluable legacy of community ancestors. He contributes content to www.findagrave.com, and said he is deeply concerned that if any gravestones are removed, the last remaining way the departed have to speak out to the community will be permanently silenced.
“I think the community here would like to be known as a welcoming community that has had many people that been a part of this community and contributed, but no longer exist and live,” he said.
Steve Busch generated a moment of levity with his take on the nature of the matter at hand.
“You know me, I like a little humor. So I’m glad,” he said as he turned to the chairs full of petitioners behind his stance at the public forum podium, “that this is not a dead issue.”
Following a spell of laughter that briefly unified elected leaders and staff who are resolved to not spend taxpayer dollars on private property — the individual gravestones — and the petitioners who want to do just that, Busch said the policy profoundly concerns him. Indeed, it is something of a religious matter: God’s Commandment mandating the faithful to “honor thy father and thy mother.” If the city doesn’t regard gravestone maintenance as a top priority, Busch argued, that principle won’t be fulfilled.
Former City Commissioner Charlie Perdue, who barely missed out on re-election in November 2019 before his term ended in December, spoke along with his daughter, Jessica, about how their family has multiple ancestors buried at Oak Hill. Perdue said he has volunteered his own resources toward gravestone maintenance, and that he will be able to devote more time to this once he is finished work on a Riverbend Habitat for Humanity home construction project at Oak and Division.
The city should create a new, separate cemetery public service board, separate from the current board that concerns itself with parkland that concerns itself with Oak Hill matters, Perdue said. This would give the entire matter the attention it deserves, in Perdue’s point of view. He served a four-year term on the commission and said he felt that the cemetery in general hasn’t been discussed by parkland managers, board members and volunteers as much as it should have been.
“As far as this whole thing goes, this is a moral issue here,” he said.
