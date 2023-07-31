There are $125,000 in matching grant funds being offered to fund holders of the Atchison Area Community Foundation, AACF, at its third annual “All Aboard Atchison” Match Day Event from 4 to 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 18th at the Atchison Event Center.

The happy hour event is open to the entire Atchison community and offers guests appetizers with a cash bar. Bring your checkbook and generosity as we support and celebrate the dozens of local causes and nonprofits of the Atchison Area Community Foundation.