There are $125,000 in matching grant funds being offered to fund holders of the Atchison Area Community Foundation, AACF, at its third annual “All Aboard Atchison” Match Day Event from 4 to 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 18th at the Atchison Event Center.
The happy hour event is open to the entire Atchison community and offers guests appetizers with a cash bar. Bring your checkbook and generosity as we support and celebrate the dozens of local causes and nonprofits of the Atchison Area Community Foundation.
The $125,000 in matching grant funds are available to provide a 60% match for funds raised by participating fundholders. A $1,000 contribution to your favorite charity will be supplemented with a $600 grant from AACF for a net contribution of $1,600. Matching funds are first come, first serve, and max out at $5,000 in match provided per organization.
The participating fund holders are: Amberwell Health; The Amelia Earhart Birthplace Museum; The Amelia Earhart Festival Endowment; The Atchison Amelia Earhart Foundation; The Atchison Area Community Foundation General Fund; The Atchison Area Economic Development Corporation, The Atchison Area United Way; The Atchison Art Association; The Atchison Child Care Association; The Atchison Community Education Foundation; The Atchison Community Health Clinic; The Atchison County Community Schools Education Foundation; The Atchison County Extension Educational Programs Fund; The Atchison County Food Pantry; The Atchison County Historical Society; The Atchison County Kansas Genealogy Society; The Atchison Public Library; The Atchison Public Library Building Improvement Fund; The Atchison Riverfront Foundation; The Atchison Rotary Foundation Fund; The Atchison United Methodist Church – Good News Fund; The Boys & Girls Club of Atchison Fund; Circle of Art Atchison; Clubs for Kids Scholarship Fund; The Delbert “Dub” Ehret Scholarship Fund; Effingham Union Church; The First Judicial District CASA Association; The First Presbyterian Church of Atchison; The Highland Community College Foundation; HOPE Family Therapy, Inc.; Live Well Live Atchison, Inc.; The Mary Lea Johanning Scholarship Foundation; The Muscotah Cemetery; Phoenix Performing Arts Booster Club; Pony Express Council, Boy Scouts of America; Project Atchison; Project Concern, Inc.; Riverbend Habitat for Humanity; The Salvation Army Red Shield Center; The Skate High with Hope Joshua Kinsman Foundation; Sleep in Heavenly Peace, the Benedictine College Chapter; Swim Atchison Project; The Guidance Center; Theatre Atchison / Fox Theatre; USD 409 Soccer Field Renovation; and The Valley Hope Foundation – Atchison Facility Improvements Fund.
Forty nonprofit organizations participated in the 2022 All Aboard Atchison Match Day event. The AACF collected local gifts of $245,253 and raised a total of $338,935 after the matching funds were calculated.
The major sponsors of the All Aboard Atchison Match Day are Courtney S. Turner Charitable Trust, the Patterson Family Foundation, Exchange Bank Foundation, Bank of Atchison, BlishMize Co., Berger Company, Pratt Family Charitable Foundation, MGP Ingredients, Karen Cray Seaberg, Thrivent Financial (Pat & Jennifer Maxwell), and Rainbow Communications.
In 2019 the Atchison Area Community Foundation was established to enrich the lives of the people in our community through philanthropy. We are a source of funding for local nonprofits and public entities. We are committed to building philanthropy and connecting people who care with causes that matter. AACF is an associate of the Greater Manhattan Community Foundation.
