Maur Hill-Mount Academy (MH-MA) announced today that Phil Baniewicz had given notice of his intent to step down as president of the school to assume the role of president of Bishop Miege High School, Roeland Park, Kan. Both schools have long histories as Catholic secondary educational institutions located within the Kansas City area.
According to MH-MA Board Chairman Dave Domann, it is expected that Baniewicz will remain in his current position until his successor is hired. “As a result, we anticipate a smooth transition, with no disruptions in the school’s normal day-to-day operations,” he said.
Baniewicz was named president of MH-MA, a college-preparatory boarding high school, in 2010. Immediately prior to that, he spent nearly four years as vice president of college relations at Benedictine College in Atchison.
Expressing the board’s gratitude to Baniewicz for his years of service to MH-MA, Domann stated: “During Phil’s tenure as president, Maur Hill-Mount Academy has made important advancements in academic and athletic achievements and has undergone substantial capital projects to modernize the campus buildings, athletic facilities, and programs. With conditions at MH-MA very stable, we are thankful to Phil for the exceptional leadership he has demonstrated during his tenure, including his successful navigation of unprecedented challenges faced during the COVID pandemic. He will be leaving MH-MA well-positioned to build on its legacy, and the board wishes him much success in his future career endeavors.”
Domann went on to thank Baniewicz for his “cooperation and willingness to continue as president” while MH-MA conducted a nationwide search to find his replacement. “In seeking a new president, we will strive to identify a qualified leader who will continue the direction and carry on the traditions that have made MH-MA one of the leading Catholic schools in the nation,” he said.
Domann added that “Once that individual is in place, there will be a transition phase during which time he or she will have the opportunity to work with Phil while taking on the responsibilities of this important leadership position and becoming thoroughly familiar with the school’s faculty, staff, students and many supporters, as well as overall operations.”
Upon notifying MH-MA of his decision, Baniewicz said, “I have such a love for Maur Hill-Mount Academy and am grateful for the opportunity to lead for nearly 14 years. It is now time for a new person to step in and take the school to new heights while my family and I begin our new journey. Know that I will always be a Raven!”
Expressing his thoughts on Baniewicz’s upcoming move from MH-MA to Bishop Miege, the Most Reverend Joseph Naumann, Archbishop of the Archdiocese of Kansas City in Kansas, said, “Phil Baniewicz has been an exceptional leader for Maur Hill-Mount Academy. Mr. Baniewicz is a man with a deep love for Jesus and His Church. I am delighted that he will continue to use those leadership skills to serve Catholic schools as he begins his new responsibilities as the president of Bishop Miege High School.”
MH-MA has roots dating back to its founding in 1863 by the local Benedictine monks and sisters shortly after founding the affiliated Benedictine College. The monks and sisters remain actively involved in both of these institutions today.
As a co-ed, college-preparatory high school for both boarding and day students, MH-MA models a college campus atmosphere where students experience a challenging and safe learning environment with a structured and supportive program for their success. The school enrolls over 200 students in grades nine through 12 from across the United States and around the world, representing a variety of cultures and backgrounds. The school welcomes students of all faiths to attend and who seek to be challenged and supported and grow in a college prep environment.
