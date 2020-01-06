Officials say that in light of "recent world events," Fort Leavenworth, a U.S. Army base that is part of the Leavenworth community, will have tighter security for an undefined period of time.
The City of Leavenworth announced the security change on Monday afternoon via a social media statement, citing officials at the base, the second-largest military installation in Kansas. No specific information has been released on the reasons for the increase or what conditions will be changed.
The announcement comes in the wake of increased tensions between the United States and Iran. The city government said it has been advised that those with business on the base should expect delays of unspecified length amid the increased security measures.
The base is host to several military police, intelligence, training and academic research activities, and is also the site of the U.S. Disciplinary Barracks, where males convicted of significant military law violations are housed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.