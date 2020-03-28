John Calhoon has officially filed to seek a new term as Atchison County Sheriff.
County Clerk Michelle Phillips validated the candidacy of Calhoon, a Democrat, on Friday after Calhoon presented a petition with the required number of signatures from 3 percent of qualified registered Democratic voters from his constituency.
Calhoon served as sheriff for 19 years before incumbent Jack Laurie defeated him in the 2012 election. Calhoon has since taken up the position of city administrator and chief of police for Horton, in Brown County. The sheriff’s position is a four-year term.
Calhoon said on Friday that he is answering the call from critics of Laurie to make an effort to unseat the incumbent, and had previously not intended to run for political office again. Atchison Globe participated in a virtual press conference with Calhoon on Friday; area media extended the same opportunity to Laurie, to be conducted remotely via video conference to combat the spread of pandemic COVID-19. However, Laurie had not yet agreed to participate in such of a conference before press time. A complete feature on Calhoon and Laurie’s candidacies, based on input from both conferences to the extent they occur, will be published on Wednesday, April 1.
Calhoon’s filing guarantees that his name will appear on the Democratic ballot for the Tuesday, Aug. 4, primary election. Successful candidates as a result of the primary will represent their respective party on the general election ballot on Tuesday, Nov. 3, which will decide who is to serve as sheriff.
Potential candidates have until Noon on Monday, June 1, to file for an office within the county, and ensure their name will appear on the primary ballot. That is also the deadline for potential voters to change their party affiliation. Independent voters have until Noon on Monday, Aug. 3, to file candidacy for office. Potential candidates for local offices can do so at the Atchison County Clerk’s Office located in the courthouse.
The registration deadline for first time voters persons who will be 18 years of age or older on the primary election day is Tuesday, July 14, to be eligible to vote in the primary.
For more information, contact the Atchison County Clerk’s Office at 913-804-6030.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.