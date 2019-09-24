The International Forest of Friendship inducted 25 new members during the organizations annual celebration Saturday.
The celebration was restricted to inside of Jerry’s Again due to weather which may have hurt some of the pageantry for the event but committee member Diane Liebsch said that didn’t stop the Ninety-Nines and Atchison.
“In spite of the rain we celebrated what the Forest of Friendship means to the Ninety-Nines and the city of Atchison,” Liebsch said. “We had a great celebration.”
This was the 43rd annual celebration for the organization that recognizes individuals for their achievements in their careers with aviation.
Some of the inductees include Terry Carbonell who is the Aviation Ambassador for the Bahamas, Jodi Harskamp who has been flying for over 20 years and is a Captain of Alaska Airlines and current President of The Ninety-Nines Jane McKenzie.
Liebsch said all of the new members have compelling stories that set them apart.
“We appreciate all of their contributions to aviation and space,” Liebsch said. “They all have really cool and inspirational stories.”
Liebsch said the celebration is always special when current members come to join the festivities.
“Over the years we’ve gotten to know some of the ninety-nines who have been inducted and many of them come back year after year for the celebration so we’re thankful for that,” Liebsch said.
The children in attendance were still able to meet Smokey Bear and march with flags even if it was only inside.
“We just appreciate all the work of the good local people who invite all the honorees and guests to our city,” Liebsch said.
