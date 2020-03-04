Atchison area individuals can donate blood at an upcoming blood drive to benefit the Community Blood Center, a primary provider of blood and blood components serving more than 70 hospitals and medical centers in the Greater Kansas City region.
The CBC will conduct a life-saving blood drive at 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Friday, March 20 at First Baptist Church, located at 1640 Riley Street. Donors are encouraged to make an appointment by visiting savealifenow.org/group and using Group Code:ZJ. For additional details, contact Virginia Voelker at 913-426-6281.
In the Greater Kansas City area, one in three people will need blood at some point in their life. Nearly one in seven hospital admissions requires a blood transfusion. This means that nearly 600 blood donations are needed every day to meet hospital demand in the area. Limited shelf life supplies must be replenished on a continual basis. You can donate one pint of blood in 60 minutes that might save a life, right here and now in your own community.
For more information about donor centers and mobile blood drives, or how to set up a blood drive, log on to www.savealifenow.org or call 913-877-468-6844.
