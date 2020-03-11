A barn north of Muscotah is deemed a total loss after it caught fire despite a countywide burn ban in place due to high winds.
Atchison County Sheriff Jack Laurie reports the incident remains under investigation. It was about 3:30 p.m. Friday, March 6, when deputies and Horton Fire District firefighters responded to the 18000 block of U.S. Highway 159 for the report of a structure fire in a rural area in Atchison County.
“While on the scene handling the fire,” Laurie said, “local fire departments advised the fire was started due to non-compliance to the burn that has been in place.”
Laurie conveyed his belief there might had been an attempt to burn off some grass. The burn ban was lifted on Monday.
In a 40-0 vote Thursday, March 5, the Kansas Senate confirmed Gen. David A. Weishaar, Kansas Air National Guard, to become the state’s next Adjutant General.
Weishaar currently serves as Commander of the Kansas Air National Guard and Assistant Adjutant General-Air. He will succeed General Lee Tafanelli, who has served in the Kansas Army National Guard for more than 30 years in numerous command and staff assignments, including deployment to Iraq during Operation Iraqi Freedom as a battalion commander. He also has been directly involved in the Guard’s emergency response to natural disasters.
The Adjutant General is the principal military advisor to the Governor. As Adjutant General, Weishaar will oversee the activities of the Adjutant General’s Department, which includes the Kansas Army and Air National Guard. He also will serve as the director of the Kansas Division of Emergency Management and as director of Kansas Homeland Security. For budgetary and administrative purposes, he will be responsible for the Civil Air Patrol.
“I have absolutely no doubt General Weishaar will perform his duties as Adjutant General with steadfast leadership and integrity,” Governor Kelly said. “The unanimous confirmation by the Kansas Senate reaffirms my confidence in him.”
Weishaar has over 39 years of service. Prior to his role as Assistant Adjutant General-Air, he was Commander of the 184th Intelligence Wing from 2015 to 2018. Weishaar also served as commander and deputy commander of the 184th Mission Support Group, commander of the 299th Network Operations and Security Squadron and commander of the 127th Command and Control Squadron. He received his Bachelor of Science in Human Resources Management from Friends University.
Weishaar will follow Tafanelli, who is scheduled to resign as Adjutant General on March 31.
“I want to thank Maj. Gen. Tafanelli for his distinguished service to the people of Kansas and to our country,” Kelly said. “His leadership and commitment have been vital to the safety and welfare of Kansans across the state. I know he will continue to be an outstanding contributor in all future endeavors.”
Man with local ties seeks court role
A former Atchison resident, John F. Carpinelli, of Topeka, has thrown his hat into the ring as an applicant to fulfill an upcoming vacancy to serve on the Kansas Court of Appeals.
Interested qualified candidates had until March 6 to apply for consideration for the position.
As of the deadline Carpinelli was one of the following Kansans who submitted an application. The other candidates are: Kristafer R. Ailslieger, Topeka, Daniel Cahill, Kansas City, Amy Cline, Wichita, Angela D. Coble, Salina, Henry R. Cox, Shawnee, Dennis D. Depew, Neodehsha, Timothy L. Dupree, of Kansas City, Carl A. Folsom III, Folsom, Bach Hang, Wichita, Randall L. Hodgkinson, Topeka, Lesley A. Isherwood, Wichita, Michael P. Joyce, Leawood, Russell J. Keller, Fairway, Sarah J. Loquist-Berry, Topeka, Rhonda K. Mason, Olathe, Steven J. Obermeier, Olathe, Dave J. Rempel, Overland Park, Diane H. Sorensen, North Newton, Suzanne Valdez, Lawrence, Kristen D. Wheeler and Marcia A. Wood, both of Wichita.
The Commission will interview applicants on Thursday, March 19 and Friday, March 20 to fill the upcoming vacancy that was created by the upcoming Saturday, June 27 retirement of Judge Steve Leben.
Interviews will be in a meeting room in the Wichita U.S. Courthouse, 401 N. Market St. in Wichita. The interviews are open to the public, announcement of a schedule will come at a later date. For interview updates log on to https;//governor.kansas.gov/newsroom/press-releases/.
Governor Laura Kelly signed Executive Order 20-01 on Jan. 28 that established the Court of Appeals Nomination Commission. Under Kansa law, the Governor appoints judges to the Court of Appeals subject to confirmation by the Kansas Senate. The Commission will review each applicant’s background and qualifications, conduct interviews and then submit three nominees for the Governor to consider.
