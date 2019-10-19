For those among the
Atchison County Community High School Future Farmers of America who have already been, there’s no question that a 10 hour bus ride to
Indianapolis is worth it.
Bankers Life Fieldhouse, home to the Indiana Pacers of the NBA, among a host of other attractions, will be
taken over this fall, during the 92nd Annual National FFA Convention and Expo, by
teeming thousands of young agriculture enthusiasts.
It’s important to
recognize, the FFA Tigers
emphasize, that most of the “future farmers” are students of agriculture science, sustainability, the environment, the food industry, good, old fashioned outdoor living and much more; most probably won’t ever make a full-time living as farmers.
Yet when ACCHS sends its FFA members to Indy, they will nonetheless be completely surrounded by people from all walks of life who are as dedicated to what they love most as they are.
It will be a deeply brewed stew of diverse origins and a proud display of common traditions; except when FFA uniforms are required, most everyone will be wearing jeans and country boots.
President Meagan Pitts — who has been involved in FFA for three years after completing a four-year stint in the 4-H Club — considers the convention to be the best opportunity to learn, and make countless new friends, that she has yet experienced.
“It is huge,” Pitts said.
“I mean, 55,000 people attended last year. And they’re all
enthusiastic about what we spend a lot of our free time dedicated to, to agriculture, to community service, to learning, to traveling and meeting new people in new places.”
Guided by chapter sponsor Kayla Bodenhausen, the
convention from Wednesday, Oct. 30, through Saturday, Nov. 2, a nice break amid
Halloween for the students.
“We get a lot of chances to get out of school and continue our education in other places,” Pitts said. “You’re out of the classroom, learning through new conversations and meeting new people all the time. It’s just fun.”
Secretary Marcus Hetherington, who is studying in his senior year and thus his final year of involvement in FFA, is fairly certain he won’t farm — except, perhaps as a part time gig — in his adult life, but he anticipates getting into crop insurance, seed sales, or another directly related agribusiness.
No doubt, FFA set him on this path.
“We’ve learned how so much of the ag industry is not about what people think,” he said. “A lot of farmers are in their office most of the time, talking to people to get what they need to produce a higher yield or higher quality crops.
“You have to know things like, what kind of pesticides to use and how much; you have to adapt to the environment; you have to be strong in public speaking and in
handling the growth of your own business.”
Vice President Isabelle Beagle is humble about it all.
“It’s a lot. I’m not sure I could handle owning a farm. But everything I love —
animals, science, meeting new people — has come with being part of FFA.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.